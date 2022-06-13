ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon regulators continue to investigate Pacific University

By Dillon Mullan
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzhdC_0g9huzyn00 The state could fine the university $6,000 per day for failing to comply with an order to turn over personnel files.

The Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries continues to investigate Pacific University for withholding personnel records from former employees, which could result in thousands of dollars of fines.

In March, BOLI sent a letter to Pacific's attorney, Ivan Resendiz Guitierrez from law firm Miller & Nash, outlining an April 8 deadline to respond to six former employees' requests for personnel files, three of which are suing the university.

That deadline was extended to May 31, and attorney Robin Descamps, who is representing the former employees, said it passed without Pacific releasing the records.

Spokesperson Mike Francis said on behalf of the Pacific administration that the university did send BOLI a letter by the May deadline, which he said "outlines the status of personnel file requests," and on June 2, BOLI acknowledged receipt of the university's response.

In an email, Francis reiterated the university's position that some of the records are protected by state law.

"Files from the university investigations involving three former faculty members are protected from disclosure to third parties by the attorney-client privilege and the work-product doctrine. There are also student privacy protections provided by law that restrict the university from disclosing other documents," Francis said. "(State law) does not allow the complainants or their counsel to invade these protections, and consequently, the complainants' attempts to use their BOLI complaints to obtain such records is improper and in direct conflict with applicable law. "

Francis added one former professor has no restricted personnel records because the professor never applied for tenure, another never requested their personnel records, and a third individual failed to send their request for personnel records to the proper email address.

BOLI has recognized all six requests. It has yet to state whether it believes Pacific's arguments hold up, declining to answer questions from Pamplin Media Group on the subject.

If BOLI does find Pacific is failing to comply with its investigation, the state could fine the university $1,000 per day for each case — in this case, $6,000 per day.

"If the employer fails to comply with the investigator's findings that the personnel records are due to the employee, then the division may pursue civil penalties against the employer for failure to provide the employee's personnel records," BOLI spokesperson Amanda Kraus said in an email. "The civil penalty for violating the personnel records law is defined in statute as an amount not to exceed $1,000 as defined in (state law)."

Kraus added, "The division defines each violation … as a separate and distinct offense. In the case of continuing violations, each day's continuance is a separate and distinct violation."

Kraus added the investigation is ongoing, as BOLI's cases remain open until there is a final order and all opportunities for appeal have been exhausted.

Three of the former professors requesting personnel files, Raphael Hamilton, Richard Paxton and David Scholnick, are still suing the school for a host of claims, including wrongful termination and a toxic and retaliatory work environment. Paxton died in December, but his estate is continuing to press his claims against his former employer.

DesCamp, the plaintiffs' attorney, said the personnel files contain reports from internal investigations the university then used to justify allegedly wrongfully terminating or forcing resignation.

"Pacific University has spent untold sums of money in legal fees attempting to thwart their employees' rights under Oregon law to know what's in their personnel file," said DesCamp. "The documents my clients are demanding will prove, unequivocally, that they were either fired or forced to resign under fraudulent circumstances and extreme duress. Accused of misconduct in which they never engaged, and subjected to secret investigations that didn't follow Title IX or university policy, each of my clients have essentially the same case."

She added, "These documents are dangerous — and Pacific University knows it. So rather than follow the law, they are choosing to be fined. That tells you all you need to know about what's in those files and what is not. I look forward to seeing a jury interpret the actions of an employer who would rather break the law, and be fined by the government, than to just tell the truth."

DesCamp said the university has rebuffed her offers to engage in settlement talks, and she believes the administration intends to take the cases to trial.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Chinese mining history in Eastern Oregon uncovered

CANYON CITY – There will be a program on June 24th called “Uncovering the History of Chinese Mining in Eastern Oregon”at the Canyon City Community Hall. It’s free, open to the public, and is presented by researchers Don Hann and Katie Withee. Find the release from the Oregon Historical Society below:
CANYON CITY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County's legal battle with Ridwell explained

The Seattle-based company is suing, saying the county violated state law to protect regional monopolies. The ramifications of Washington County's spat with regional recycler Ridwell might be felt across the state, and both sides are preparing for a legal battle. Both sides of the debate say they are fighting for the same things: keeping recyclables out of landfills and ensuring a level playing field for recycling businesses in Oregon. But where they differ on these issues reveals larger complexities with Oregon's recycling laws and in Washington County's enforcement of the decades-old franchised waste hauling system. The conflict In...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Government
nwlaborpress.org

A proud moment for Oregon labor

June 12, 2022 will be remembered as a significant, historic, and proud moment for the Oregon labor movement. This is one of the most exciting, inspirational, and opportune times in decades for the labor movement to realize transformational growth and open our doors to anyone who is dreaming of a better life and looking to make change on the job and in their communities.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Opinion: Struggling under new mandates, Oregon’s farms need Oregonians’ support

Bailey, a fourth-generation farmer, is president of Oregon Farm Bureau. She operates a nursery in Gresham. What comes to mind when you think about Oregon agriculture? Maybe you think about fresh strawberries, juicy pears and crisp apples. Or maybe the savory cheeses and sweet ice creams produced by dairy farmers. Or the beautiful rural landscapes made picturesque by the hard-working families who care for them.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

New Oregon Health Care Merger Law Gets First Test

Oregon’s new program to vet major health care mergers and acquisitions has its first customer. A New York-based investment firm has requested Oregon Health Authority approval to buy a majority stake in a nationwide chain of 441 hospice, community care and palliative facilities, and two of the hospice facilities are in Oregon: Kindred Hospice in Lake Oswego and Kindred Hospice in Salem.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Francis
camaspostrecord.com

American Empress arrives in Camas-Washougal

“Camas, Wash.” has been emblazoned on the stern of the American Empress paddlewheeler since 2014, but 2022 was the first time the Empress, the largest riverboat west of the Mississippi River, has attached itself to the Camas-Washougal dock originally slated to be the riverboat’s home port. On Wednesday,...
CAMAS, WA
kptv.com

Portland adopts greener concrete formula standards

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Chief engineers from the City of Portland’s infrastructure bureaus – Environmental Services, Water, and Transportation – approved recommendations last month to use lower-emission concrete requirements for all city construction projects going forward. According to a statement Thursday, the recommendation is in line with...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific University#Continuance#Title Ix#College#Miller Nash
nwlaborpress.org

Union busters file for decertification at Precision Castparts

Nearly five years after a group of welders at PCC Structurals voted to join the Machinists union, an anti-union legal group is helping with a decertification campaign. That comes after the company fought the union every step of the way, tied up the union representation vote in court, and failed to bargain in good faith on a first contract.
MILWAUKIE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

‘Blue dog’ days may be over in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District

The Blue Dog Democrats in Congress for years have attached themselves to a piece of hard political logic: If you run toward the center, instead of toward the left, you’ll pick up more votes in districts considered competitive between Republicans and Democrats. That idea, accepted and rejected with equal fervor in various parts of American […] The post ‘Blue dog’ days may be over in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove considering designated homeless camp

The 'safe camping pilot encampment' in Forest Grove would have up to eight campsites.The Forest Grove City Council is considering creating campsites on B Street designated for homeless residents. The "safe camping pilot encampment" would have up to eight campsites, which would be managed by the city government. Forest Grove is the latest community in the Portland area where policymakers are looking at opening a managed camp, part of regional efforts to respond to growing concerns from residents and businesses about homelessness. City Councilor Kristy Kottkey said the goal would be to have a temporary camp managed by Forest Grove...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KDRV

OHA identifies first potential case of hMPXV virus in Oregon

Earlier today, the Oregon Health Authority reported the first probable case in Oregon of human MPXV. hMPXV is the human version of monkeypox. The man is isolated and following recommendations from public health officials. The CDC is running tests to confirm if it is hMPXV.
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
181
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy