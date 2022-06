GWAR's new album, The New Dark Ages, is out today (June 3) and one of the songs, "The Cutter" features a guest appearance from Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale. Having an array of vocalists is a common occurrence in GWAR — guitarist Pustulus Maximus even takes lead vocals on a couple new jams — and, in the past, plenty of other characters have made their way onto songs. This time, however, it's a bit different — Hale is cast as herself rather than some marauding Scumdog from the depths of the cosmos.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO