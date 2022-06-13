ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

Molalla sidewalk plaque vanishes, reappears

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2l8M_0g9hmB0900 The Rodeo Walk of Fame plaque for Clay O'Brian Cooper disappeared in late April, but was later found

Toward the end of April, something disappeared from Molalla. Fortunately, sharp eyes and a good heart would see it return.

A Molalla Rodeo Walk of Fame plaque, one of many imbedded in the sidewalk concrete of downtown Molalla, came up missing.

The plaque had been donated by Tracy Cox in memory of her late husband, Robert, who was big fan of rodeo star Clay O'Brian Cooper. The plaque was imbedded just south of the "saw shop" on Molalla Avenue.

Most people involved thought the plaque was long gone, but that wasn't the case. Before a week was out, Kevin "Odie" Slate showed up with the plaque in hand. Turns out, he'd found it upside-down in a drain gutter just down the street from where the plaque had originally rested.

The undamaged plaque was reattached to its resting place in downtown Molalla.

Comments / 0

 

