The unnamed victim had made his living by retrieving frisbees and selling them to local disc golfers. With war-driven inflation and pandemic-related struggles, many Americans are trying hard to stay afloat. One homeless man in Largo, Florida, was making do by retrieving frisbees from the lake of a public park to sell to local disc golfers. However, that man was just found dead on Tuesday — with his arm torn off.

LARGO, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO