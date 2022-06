July 16th, 2022 – January 8th, 2023 Exhibit at the New Orleans Museum of Art. His work tells the story of Black New Orleans and its rich celebration traditions. For more than three decades, Selwhyn Sthaddeus “Polo Silk” Terrell has been photographing the people of the “Real New Orleans”. His work captures the essence and the heartbeat of what makes New Orleans a city that people want to continue to come to and experience. He is an underground legend that his work is now being discovered by a whole new audience who is seeking an authentic portrayal of urban life in New Orleans. He’s created a unique body of work that blends elements of portraiture, fashion, performance, and street photography.

