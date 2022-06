The female leatherback was found entangled in lines and buoys by three boaters Saturday. The waters off Massachusetts may be known mostly for seals and sharks, but a few boaters and Coast Guard members on Nantucket got an up close look at another nautical visitor over the weekend. A 900-pound female leatherback sea turtle was found entangled among cinder blocks, buoys, and lines in Nantucket Harbor.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO