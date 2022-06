Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife is seeking public assistance with locating the owner of a light-colored SUV last seen near Hermiston around October of 2021. The vehicle was captured by an OSP Fish & Wildlife Division mobile recording device, but the license plate is unreadable. It is believed the vehicle may reside in the Benton County area of southeast Washington and is connected with a poaching incident nearby.

HERMISTON, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO