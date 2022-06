A NEW VIRGINIA Department of Historic Resources historic marker highlighting the history of Lylburn Downing School (above) will be dedicated at 1:30 p.m. Saturday during this year’s Juneteenth event in Lexington. BELOW is the Juneteenth flag that was designed in 1997 by the National Juneteenth Celebration Foundation. AT RIGHT is ...

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO