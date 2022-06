More than 68% of those who voted in the May 17 election opposed the creation of a parks districtThe results are in and certified for the May 17 election, and the effort to form a Hoodland Parks District on Mount Hood has met its end. As of June 13, Clackamas County Elections are reporting 1,425 votes against to 662 votes for Measure 3-581, giving the effort only a 31.72% approval. "It would appear that the ballot measure 3-581 proposing to establish Hoodland Park District has not met the required votes to go forward with almost half of the...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO