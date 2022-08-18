ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Tales of the Walking Dead season 1: next episode, cast and everything we know

By Sarabeth Pollock
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 12 hours ago

Though the main show is ending later this year, The Walking Dead franchise continues to grow at AMC with Tales of the Walking Dead , an all-new anthology featuring standalone episodes with new and returning characters from across the TWD universe.

There are six episodes in the first season of the new series and each episode has its own story and its own characters. Unlike the other shows across the TWD universe, Tales features standalone episodes that connect into the larger story. Whether it’s a familiar face from TWD past or someone totally new to the universe, each story plays a role.

Here’s what we know about Tales of the Walking Dead .

Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episodes

Each all-new episode of Tales of the Walking Dead is set in a new location with a new cast of characters. What's more is that it takes place at different points in the show's timeline, from the outset of the apocalypse to years and years into the future, beyond the main show's timeline.

Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 1: "Joe/Evie"
Airdate: August 14, 2022
"In a road-trip story, a reclusive prepper abandons his bunker in search of a female prepper from his past; along the way, he meets an unlikely ally who is his polar opposite; they team up in an effort to find their lost loved ones."
Starring Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Kersti Bryan

We found a connection between Tales of the Walking Dead 101 and Fear the Walking Dead season 3 .

Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 2: "Blair/Gina"
Airdate: August 21, 2022
"In a fast-paced, reality-twisting buddy-action heist, a disgruntled receptionist and her overbearing boss are trapped together as the city of Atlanta collapses under the Walker Apocalypse, forcing them to work together in order to escape the city."
Starring Parker Posey and Jillian Bell

Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 3: "Dee"
Airdate: August 28, 2022
"A mother evolves after she and her daughter escape violence and take refuge on a vintage steamboat; the peaceful ambience deteriorates when a coup attempt forces the mother to revisit her violent past in order to protect her child."
Starring Samantha Morton

Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 photos

Image 1 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSq7n_0g9hEX1v00

Terry Crews, Olivia Munn in Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 1 (Image credit: AMC)
Image 2 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NgJ8I_0g9hEX1v00

(Image credit: AMC)
Image 3 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyB2H_0g9hEX1v00

(Image credit: AMC)
Image 4 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRJp9_0g9hEX1v00

Parker Posey, Jillian Bell in Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 2 (Image credit: AMC)
Image 5 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWd9S_0g9hEX1v00

(Image credit: AMC)
Image 6 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43oSo2_0g9hEX1v00

(Image credit: AMC)
Image 7 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NG3FT_0g9hEX1v00

Samantha Morton in Tales of the Walking Dead in season 1 episode 3 (Image credit: AMC)
Image 8 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imIQL_0g9hEX1v00

Anthony Edwards as Dr. Everett in Tales of the Walking Dead in season 1 episode 4 (Image credit: AMC)
Image 9 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBcAx_0g9hEX1v00

Poppy Liu in Tales of the Walking Dead (Image credit: AMC)
Image 10 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWquU_0g9hEX1v00

Tales of the Walking Dead (Image credit: AMC)

Tales of the Walking Dead release date

Tales of the Walking Dead premiered on Sunday, August 14, at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC Plus. AMC Plus subscribers can access new episodes a week early as a perk of subscribing to the streaming service.

We don't have an official airdate for UK viewers, but we'll pass along the information as it becomes available.

Tales of the Walking Dead plot

Here’s the official synopsis of Tales of the Walking Dead from AMC:

" Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos and mysteries of the Walking Dead."

Tales of the Walking Dead cast

One of the things we’re really excited about when it comes to Tales of the Walking Dead is the cast. Since each episode is its own unique story, there’s a new group of characters to enjoy each week.

Samantha Morton is the only returning character who has been announced thus far. Morton played Alpha, the nefarious leader of the Whisperers, in seasons 9 and 10. Though her character was terrifying, evil and responsible for numerous deaths of beloved characters, Morton’s performance was stunning and it will be interesting to see where her story goes.

In addition to Morton, AMC released the names of several other cast members and the names of their characters. They include Olivia Munn (Evie), Terry Crews (Joe), Parker Posey (Blair), Anthony Edwards (Dr. Everett), Poppy Liu (Amy), Jillian Bell (Gina), Jessie T. Usher (Davon), Daniella Pineda (Idalia) and Danny Ramirez (Eric). Loan Chabanol and Embeth Davidtz have also been announced but the names of their characters have not been released.

While this is already an impressive list of actors, AMC hasn’t named everyone who will appear on the show at this point. In other words, hold your breath because we’re sure that there will be surprise cameos popping up throughout the series.

Tales of the Walking Dead showrunner and directors

Channing Powell, longtime writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead , was tapped as the Tales of the Walking Dead showrunner. Powell will work closely with chief content officer of the TWD Universe, Scott M. Gimple.

Michael E. Satrazemis serves as one of the series’ producers, and he’ll also direct three episodes. Satrazemis started working on the flagship TWD series when it premiered in 2010 and has directed several episodes over the years. He also serves as the executive producer and occasional director on Fear the Walking Dead .

Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier and Ron Underwood will also direct an episode apiece.

Tales of the Walking Dead trailer

The official trailer was released during San Diego Comic-Con and it didn't disappoint. Each story is a standalone story in the universe, and there's no question they're all very different from each other.

AMC released a new teaser ahead of San Diego Comic-Con to help build momentum for the new show.

See more

There's a teaser that reveals what this brave new world looks like.

How to watch Tales of the Walking Dead

Tales of the Walking Dead is available on AMC and AMC’s streaming service AMC Plus. AMC is included in most cable packages, as well as live TV streaming services like FuboTV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . But if you’ve cut the cord you can either subscribe to AMC Plus directly or add it to an existing streaming plan through Prime Video , Apple TV Plus and Roku .

We don't know for sure where Tales of the Walking Dead will be available for UK viewers but we're guessing it will be offered through Star on Disney Plus. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

AMC Announces The Walking Dead Series Finale Live Event

AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
digitalspy.com

Isle of the Dead boss teases Maggie and Negan's "chaotic" Walking Dead spin-off

Minor Walking Dead spoilers follow. Isle of the Dead boss Scott M Gimple has teased Maggie and Negan's "chaotic" Walking Dead spin-off. With The Walking Dead set to conclude with its 11th and final season, multiple characters are being split off into their own adventures – Daryl Dixon is headed to France with those smart zombies while arch-enemies Maggie and Negan have to team up in New York City.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Posey
Person
Scott M. Gimple
Person
Daniella Pineda
Person
Terry Crews
Person
Jillian Bell
Person
Danny Ramirez
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Samantha Morton
Person
Olivia Munn
TVGuide.com

Criminal Minds Revival on Paramount+: Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else to Know

Two years after we said goodbye to the BAU team in Criminal Minds after getting canceled at CBS, the series is getting a reboot exclusively for streaming. While talk of a revival was spinning around in the rumor mill for a while now, it was very much like your last weak relationship — on again and off again. But now, Paramount+ recently confirmed it's placed a series order for a new Criminal Minds show for the platform, and crime drama fans everywhere can't wait to hear more.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Criminal Minds Revival Details Emerge, and it's Bad News for Prentiss

The Criminal Minds revival is a go, but don't expect things to go smoothly when our favorite members of the BAU unite to solve crimes. TV Line dropped some insider knowledge about the 10-part new season, and we're a bit worried about Prentiss (Paget Brewster). "I am hearing that in...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Sling Tv#Dead Season#Amc#Twd
ComicBook

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches EP Teases Interview With the Vampire Easter Eggs in AMC Series

This fall will see the dawn of the Anne Rice universe on AMC and AMC+ with the debut of the eagerly anticipated Interview With the Vampire in October, closely followed by Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches in early 2023. And while the series — the Vampire Chronicles and the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy — exist in the same general universe on the pages of the late Rice's books, how the series might be connected on screen has been a bit of a mystery until now. At AMC's Television Critics Association summer press tour presentation last week, executive producer Mark Johnson explained that Interview and Mayfair will have some tangential connections in their first seasons, though the two series are very much their own entities.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything we know about Amazon Prime’s ‘Fallout’ series

After leaving its mark on the world of gaming with its gripping tales from the post-apocalypse, Fallout is joining the likes of The Witcher and Resident Evil in having a big-budget, live-action series. Coming from Amazon Prime, the much-loved, Bethesda property is getting all glammed up, but how much do we know about the series so far?
VIDEO GAMES
POPSUGAR

Where to Watch Every Episode of "Criminal Minds" Ahead of the Revival

For 15 years, "Criminal Minds" captured the hearts of audiences around the world and garnered a huge following that's influenced several spinoffs, an international adaptation, and even a video game. The CBS crime series, which spanned 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, was Netflix's most-watched TV show in the US in 2021, beating out other record-breaking originals like "Squid Game" and "Bridgerton," according to The Hollywood Reporter. To the shock of the show's millions of fans, Netflix removed "Criminal Minds" from its platform in June 2022, leaving many wondering where to watch the binge-worthy series.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (August 5)

Traditionally, August is a quiet month for streaming services – a time for audiences to catch up on all the movies and TV shows they may have missed in the preceding months. Not so in 2022. This year, studio bosses have seen fit to bombard subscribers with perhaps more new arrivals than in any month prior. Headlining the pack this weekend is The Sandman on Netflix, but the likes of Prime Video, HBO Max and Paramount Plus get plenty of welcome additions, too.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

First Look at Andrew Lincoln in New Netflix Series

The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln returns to television in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The Netflix anthology series released its first-look trailer Monday, revealing a peek at Lincoln's episode reuniting The Babadook director Jennifer Kent and star Essie Davis. Consisting of eight "blood-curdling tales" from eight different directors, the horror anthology series will premiere its first two episodes October 25 on Netflix, with two new tales dropping daily through October 28. The complete collection of "unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror" will be available to stream on Netflix in time for Halloween.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Tales of TWD Could Bring Back More Main Walking Dead Characters

Samantha Morton's Alpha is the first character from The Walking Dead to appear on Tales of the Walking Dead — but she may not be the last. The six-episode first season of the episodic anthology series focuses on new and established characters within the walker apocalypse, including Dee (Morton) and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum), set before their time with the Whisperers on The Walking Dead. In an interview with Deadline, series co-creator and showrunner Channing Powell confirmed the spinoff considered telling more Tales with returning characters from the flagship series that will conclude with its last eight episodes this fall on AMC.
TV SERIES
TVLine

HBO Max to Purge Nearly 40 Titles This Week — Including 20 (!) Max Originals

Your favorite HBO Max originals may not be available to stream much longer. As Warner Bros. Discovery prepares to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single, unified streaming service, HBO Max is doing away with more than three dozen titles — including 20 original series. By removing series and movies from its library, HBO Max no longer has to pay licensing fees for them, which is a bottom line-boosting measure for the streamer even when said checks are being made out to sister company Warner Bros. Television. “As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Final Trailer “Fire Will Reign” Released By HBO Ahead Of Premiere

We’re getting one last look at HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon ahead of its Sunday premiere. Titled “Fire Will Reign” the promo begins with the voice of Viserys Targaryen: “The road ahead is uncertain, but the end is clear.” Viserys continues, “We are better defended… by whomever may dare to challenge us.” The clip concludes with the ominous warning from Viserys: “The threat of war looms.” Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. Paddy Considine stars along with Matt...
TV SERIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

166
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy