Tales of the Walking Dead: release date, photos, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Though the main show is ending later this year, The Walking Dead franchise continues to grow at AMC with Tales of the Walking Dead , an all-new anthology featuring standalone episodes with new and returning characters from across the TWD universe.

There will be six episodes in the first season of the new series and each episode will have its own story and its own characters. Unlike the other shows across the TWD universe, Tales will feature standalone episodes that connect into the larger story. Whether it’s a familiar face from TWD past or someone totally new to the universe, each story plays a role.

Here’s what we know about Tales of the Walking Dead .

Tales of the Walking Dead release date

Tales of the Walking Dead premieres on Sunday, August 14, at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC Plus.

We don't have an official airdate for UK viewers, but we'll pass along the information as it becomes available.

AMC Plus subscribers can access the first two episodes of the series on August 14; after that time subscribers can watch subsequent new episodes a week early as a perk of subscribing to the streaming service.

Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episodes

Each episode of the newest series in The Walking Dead universe is a standalone story focusing on the individual characters. That's why the episodes don't have traditional titles and instead feature the names of the characters.

Here's what we know about the episodes so far:

Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 1: Evie/Joe
Starring Terry Crews and Olivia Munn
Directed by Ron Underwood
Written by Maya Goldsmith and Ben Sokolowski
Airdate: August 14

Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 2: Blair/Gina
Starring Parker Posey and Jillian Bell
Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis
Written by Kari Drake
Airdate: Sunday, August 21 on AMC; Sunday, August 14 on AMC Plus

Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 photos

AMC released a series of first-look photos featuring several new characters. While we don’t yet know much about these characters yet, they all bear the same look of shock, fatigue and fear that comes from being stuck in the middle of the zombie apocalypse.

Image 1 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imIQL_0g9hEX1v00

Anthony Edwards as Dr. Everett in Tales of the Walking Dead (Image credit: AMC)
Image 2 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSq7n_0g9hEX1v00

Terry Crews, Olivia Munn in Tales of the Walking Dead (Image credit: AMC)
Image 3 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBcAx_0g9hEX1v00

Poppy Liu in Tales of the Walking Dead (Image credit: AMC)
Image 4 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NG3FT_0g9hEX1v00

Samantha Morton in Tales of the Walking Dead (Image credit: AMC)
Image 5 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRJp9_0g9hEX1v00

Parker Posey, Jillian Bell in Tales of the Walking Dead (Image credit: AMC)
Image 6 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWquU_0g9hEX1v00

Tales of the Walking Dead (Image credit: AMC)

Tales of the Walking Dead plot

Here’s the official synopsis of Tales of the Walking Dead from AMC:

" Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos and mysteries of the Walking Dead."

Tales of the Walking Dead cast

One of the things we’re really excited about when it comes to Tales of the Walking Dead is the cast. Since each episode is its own unique story, there’s a new group of characters to enjoy each week.

Samantha Morton is the only returning character who has been announced thus far. Morton played Alpha, the nefarious leader of the Whisperers, in seasons 9 and 10. Though her character was terrifying, evil and responsible for numerous deaths of beloved characters, Morton’s performance was stunning and it will be interesting to see where her story goes.

In addition to Morton, AMC released the names of several other cast members and the names of their characters. They include Olivia Munn (Evie), Terry Crews (Joe), Parker Posey (Blair), Anthony Edwards (Dr. Everett), Poppy Liu (Amy), Jillian Bell (Gina), Jessie T. Usher (Davon), Daniella Pineda (Idalia) and Danny Ramirez (Eric). Loan Chabanol and Embeth Davidtz have also been announced but the names of their characters have not been released.

While this is already an impressive list of actors, AMC hasn’t named everyone who will appear on the show at this point. In other words, hold your breath because we’re sure that there will be surprise cameos popping up throughout the series.

Tales of the Walking Dead showrunner and directors

Channing Powell, longtime writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead , has been tapped as the Tales of the Walking Dead showrunner. Powell will work closely with chief content officer of the TWD Universe, Scott M. Gimple.

Michael E. Satrazemis will serve as one of the series’ producers, and he’ll also direct three episodes. Satrazemis started working on the flagship series when it premiered in 2010 and has directed several episodes over the years. He also serves as the executive producer and occasional director on Fear the Walking Dead .

Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier and Ron Underwood will also direct an episode apiece.

Tales of the Walking Dead trailer

The official trailer was released during San Diego Comic-Con and it didn't disappoint. Each story is a standalone story in the universe, and there's no question they're all very different from each other.

AMC released a new teaser ahead of San Diego Comic-Con to help build momentum for the new show.

Fans can expect to learn more about the show (and likely see the first trailer and footage) during San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

There's a teaser that reveals what this brave new world looks like.

How to watch Tales of the Walking Dead

Tales of the Walking Dead will be available on AMC and AMC’s streaming service AMC Plus. AMC is included in most cable packages, as well as live TV streaming services like FuboTV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . But if you’ve cut the cord you can either subscribe to AMC Plus directly or add it to an existing streaming plan through Prime Video , Apple TV Plus and Roku .

We don't know for sure where Tales of the Walking Dead will be available for UK viewers but we're guessing it will be offered through Star on Disney Plus. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

