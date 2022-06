Outdoor movie screenings in the city are back in action! Looking to catch a classic, new(ish) film, fan-favorite animation, or foreign film? You’re in the right place. From rooftop to grassy lawns and more than your typical outdoor film experience, you can look forward to live performances and music, hand on arts and crafts, food and drink offerings, receptions, and more. Grab the fam or friends, or go solo, and be sure to bookmark our summer flick round-up below, and check back for new additions! In the words of Buzz Lightyear, “To infinity and beyond!”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO