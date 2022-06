KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Education has split 3-2 on two separate votes amending the contract of Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse. The Tuesday night votes removed clauses added last year that require him to stay with the system at least six years before getting health insurance coverage after retiring or otherwise leaving employment, as well as having the same six-year requirement in order to make up for a pay gap of sorts when he started to work in 2018.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO