Registrar Of Voters Will Update Primary Election Results On Friday

On Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at 12:15 AM, deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence located on the 12000 block of Old Oregon Trail, Redding, regarding a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, deputies located the gunshot victim who was inside a residence deceased. Deputies interviewed the homeowner who was identified as an 80- year-old male. The homeowner informed deputies prior to calling 911, he was inside his residence and heard glass breaking from the rear of the residence. At the time, the homeowner was in the living room and began walking toward the source of the noise to investigate. In the hallway, the homeowner was confronted by an unknown male adult intruder. The intruder started physically assaulting the homeowner. The homeowner retreated to a bedroom where he armed himself with a firearm. The homeowner and the intruder got into a second physical altercation where the intruder disarmed the homeowner by taking the firearm.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO