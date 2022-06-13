ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Registrar Of Voters Will Update Primary Election Results On Friday

 3 days ago

Shasta County’s election results have been updated. The latest numbers released on Friday represent 35,718 ballots, which is almost 9,000 more than the Wednesday morning report. Another approximately 16,300 have yet to be tabulated. The percentage leads for the incumbents in countywide offices are almost...

Food For Thought& A News Cafe

JUNE 15 ELECTION UPDATE: 3rd Ballot Report Shows Some Change

June 15, 2022: Third Estimated Unprocessed Ballot Report. On the afternoon of Wednesday, June 15, Shasta County clerk/registrar of voters Cathy Darling Allen released the latest election figures that are in the election office. She cautioned the public to remember that these votes provide an estimate. “We are still processing...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Departing Shasta County CEO Matthew Pontes Gets the Last Word

Judas came to mind Tuesday during the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting. With stunningly duplicitous performances from the dais, supervisors Les Baugh, Tim Garman and Patrick Jones delivered phony-baloney farewells to CEO Matt Pontes, the very man whose life they made miserable for months on end. Tuesday was Pontes’...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Brandie Fire Update for Wednesday Morning

(Yuba County foothills, CA) – The Brandie Fire in the Yuba County foothills was reported 85% contained at 72 acres in the latest update from Cal Fire, at 7:24 last evening. No reported injuries or structure damage or threats. The cause is under investigation. The Park Fire in Bangor...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Forward progress of vegetation fire in Shasta County stopped

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 1:10 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of an eight-acre vegetation fire in Palo Cedro, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was threatening a structure. The fire was burning at a moderate rate of spread off of Charolais Way near...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Wildfire map: Rancho Fire evacuations and perimeter, Tehama County

A wildfire that started Monday evening in Rancho Tehama burned 700 acres and destroyed 10 structures in its first few hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The Rancho Fire was reported around 4 p.m. along Rancho Tehama Road, the main road in the rural community of...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Evacuation warnings in place for Rancho Fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Several evacuation warnings have been put in place for neighborhoods that could be affected by the Rancho Fire in the Rancho Tehama Reserve in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE. The fire is located southwest of Red Bluff. Seven zones along Rancho Tehama Road have been given evacuation warnings, according […]
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Cameron Hooker case heads to trial after probable cause hearing

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - The Cameron Hooker case is heading to trial to determine if he should be labeled as a sexually violent predator, according to the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office. The probable cause hearing finished on Monday after it was spread out over two weeks. The...
SAN MATEO, CA
Local real estate agents worry about future as mortgage rates rise

REDDING, Calif.- Amid rising inflation and the recent Federal Reserve interest rate hike, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has risen to 5.78%. Rates were at an average of 2.93 around this time last year. Action News Now spoke with several real estate agents and mortgage lenders in Redding, and many are...
REDDING, CA
Marysville Fire Quickly Extinguished Yesterday & Brandie Fire Update

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Cal Fire reported at 7:00 last evening, that the Brandie Fire in the Yuba County foothills is 95% contained at 72 acres, with no injuries or structure damage. In Marysville, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire at 12th & Walnut yesterday. It was reported extinguished quickly...
MARYSVILLE, CA
CAL FIRE stops forward progress on vegetation fire west of Corning

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 2 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters from the CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit have stopped forward progress of the Freeman Fire that is burning on Freeman Schoolhouse Road west of Corning. Firefighters say the fire is 20 acres off of Freeman Schoolhouse Road and Executive Drive. Firefighters arrived...
CORNING, CA
Crews Reach 65% Containment On Rancho Fire

Containment on the Rancho Fire burning near Rancho Tehama in Tehama County has increased to 65 percent, according to Cal-Fire. Also due to more accurate mapping the acreage had gone down from 700 to 593. 10 structures have been destroyed and four others damaged. All evacuation orders have been lifted.
Residential Break in Turns to Death Investigation, Says Shasta County Sheriff’s Department

On Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at 12:15 AM, deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence located on the 12000 block of Old Oregon Trail, Redding, regarding a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, deputies located the gunshot victim who was inside a residence deceased. Deputies interviewed the homeowner who was identified as an 80- year-old male. The homeowner informed deputies prior to calling 911, he was inside his residence and heard glass breaking from the rear of the residence. At the time, the homeowner was in the living room and began walking toward the source of the noise to investigate. In the hallway, the homeowner was confronted by an unknown male adult intruder. The intruder started physically assaulting the homeowner. The homeowner retreated to a bedroom where he armed himself with a firearm. The homeowner and the intruder got into a second physical altercation where the intruder disarmed the homeowner by taking the firearm.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Local mechanics give tips for people trying to save money at the pump

REDDING, Calif.- Gas prices continue to rise nationwide, leading to local mechanics and auto shops seeing their profits shrink. Rich DeCosta is a local mechanic and owns the North Star Motors-Mercedes Benz in Redding. He told Action News Now that mechanics and auto shops have to buy oil and rely...
REDDING, CA

