Today is Wednesday the 15th of June 2022. As much as we like to live in the now, we’re hella excited about tomorrow! Over on Twitter Spaces at noon PDT tomorrow, we’ll be talking with our immigration expert Sophie (who today shared what the best visa is for bootstrapping a startup). Clicky to set a reminder for yourself right now! We’ll also have our online day for TC Sessions: Climate tomorrow, so tune in for that as well if you’re a fan of climate and the crispiness level of our planet. Woohoo! — Haje and Christine.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO