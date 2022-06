For two consecutive weekends, Tampa Bay residents discovered antisemitic flyers left outside their homes. The flyers were found in bags of rice near porches and driveways this last weekend and on Saturday, June 4, the Tampa Police Department confirmed in an email to the Tampa Bay Times. The flyers found June 4 were in Hyde Park, police say, and the most recent flyers were found in the Beach Park area.

TAMPA, FL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO