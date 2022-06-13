Larry Baca Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Ryan Aldaz

Los Alamos Photographer Don Taylor, second from right, stands with his in-laws after the dedication ceremony of his photograph Tuesday morning at the Los Alamos County Airport. Taylor’s in-laws include sister-in-law Teresa Vazquez, left, father-in-law Charles Pacheco and mother-in-law Connie Pacheco. The photograph was taken by Taylor while on assignment with Bandelier National Monument to photograph Pajarito Plateau from San Ildefonso. A friend took Taylor up in his airplane and Taylor decided to snap this shot of Los Alamos as they were flying into town. It was purchased by Los Alamos County in 2019 but due to COVID, a dedication was postponed until now. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO