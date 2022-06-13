ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Larry Baca Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Ryan Aldaz

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Alamos Public Schools Foundation (LAPSF) announces Ryan Aldaz as the winner of the Larry Baca Memorial Scholarship this year. This scholarship is awarded to students who have participated in track or cross country at Los Alamos High...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ladailypost.com

2022 LAHS Graduates Olivia Bell And Wayne Williams Awarded The Jim Sims Memorial Engineering Scholarship

Scholarship recipient Olivia Bell. Courtesy/Jessica Booton Photography. Scholarship recipient Wayne Williams. Courtesy/Jessica Booton Photography. The 2022 Jim Sims Memorial Engineering Scholarship has been awarded to Olivia Bell and Wayne Williams. The scholarship was created to honor long time Los Alamos resident and LANL engineer Jim Sims. Sims worked for 34...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

LAPS: 2022 Safety Town Deemed ‘Huge Success’

LAPD School Resource Officers from left, Sgt. Chris Ross, Cpl. Samantha Terrazas and Cpl. James Keane hand out bike helmets donated by Century Bank to each. Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone reads to Safety Town participants and later handed out books for participants to take home. Courtesy/LAPS. LAPS News:. More...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Society
Los Alamos, NM
Education
ladailypost.com

Wedding Announcement: Frank Tarantello & Shelly Wiemann

Frank Tarantello and Shelly Wiemann were married April 30, 2022, in Santa Fe. Courtesy photo. Frank Tarantello and Shelly Wiemann were married April 30, 2022, in Santa Fe. Tarantello is Vice President of Project Delivery at Longenecker & Associates. He currently supports N3B’s legacy cleanup efforts. Many in the community know Wiemann as the business owner and branch manager of Wiemann Wealth Strategies / Raymond James. Readers of the Los Alamos Daily Post have read her financial and market related articles over the past six years.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Mesa Library Presents Read Books With Pride June 23

The staff of Los Alamos County Library System presents Read Books with Pride: An Evening of LGBTQ+ Literature 7-8 p.m. Thursday, June 23. The library has a variety of reads in honor of Pride Month. From today’s acclaimed queer poetry to lesbian romance set in Los Alamos, join the staff for a night of reading recommendations. The community is invited to share book suggestions or just come to listen.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Lahs#Lapsf#The Laps Foundation
ladailypost.com

Public Meeting For Golf Course Improvements June 22

Los Alamos County staff invites the community to participate in a public meeting and provide input on the Golf Course Improvements Project 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at the Golf Course Clubhouse Community Room, 4244 Diamond Drive. The community also has the option to attend the meeting virtually via the...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

PEEC: Last Chance For Space Camp!

Is your child fascinated with all things space-related? Would they love to explore the solar system, practice astronaut skills, learn about telescopes, and more?!. Don’t miss out on your chance to sign them up for space camp at the Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC). Starting this Monday, June 20, this day camp for kids entering grades fourth through seventh will meet 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Racial Equity & Inclusivity Task Force Meets June 24

The Los Alamos County Racial Equity and Inclusivity Task Force will meet at noon Friday, June 24 at 1000 Central Ave. and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: June 24, 2022 Racial Equity and Inclusivity Task Force agenda. Find...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

County Admin. Offices Closed Monday For Juneteenth

The Los Alamos County administrative offices will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth. Last February, the County Council adopted a change to the County’s personnel rules to add Juneteenth and Indigenous People’s Day as observed County holidays to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. This Monday,...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Charities
ladailypost.com

Geimer Is Top Predictor & First Place Finisher In 5K Race

Runners gather Tuesday on Barranca Mesa for the ACRR weekly pace race. Courtesy/ACRR. Runners prepare for ACRR weekly pace race Tuesday on Barranca Mesa. Courtesy/ACRR. Paul Geimer was the top predictor at 10 seconds off his predicted time as well as the best finisher in the 5K distance with a time of 18:50 in the weekly pace race out on Barranca Mesa.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From Los Alamos County Airport Art Dedication

Los Alamos Photographer Don Taylor, second from right, stands with his in-laws after the dedication ceremony of his photograph Tuesday morning at the Los Alamos County Airport. Taylor’s in-laws include sister-in-law Teresa Vazquez, left, father-in-law Charles Pacheco and mother-in-law Connie Pacheco. The photograph was taken by Taylor while on assignment with Bandelier National Monument to photograph Pajarito Plateau from San Ildefonso. A friend took Taylor up in his airplane and Taylor decided to snap this shot of Los Alamos as they were flying into town. It was purchased by Los Alamos County in 2019 but due to COVID, a dedication was postponed until now. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Hermit Creek/Calf Canyon Fire Plume Viewed From Trinity

View Tuesday from Trinity Drive of the smoke plume filling the sky from the Hermit Creek/Calf Canyon Fire that as of Wednesday had consumed 335,069 acres and was 70 percent contained. The Hermits Peak Fire ignited April 6 from a prescribed burn and the Calf Canyon Fire began April 19 and was caused by a holdover fire from a prescribed pile burn. The two fires eventually merged and continue to burn near Gallinas Canyon. Photo by Dave Lannen.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

SFNF Offices To Close In Observance Of Juneteenth

SANTA FE — All Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) offices will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday. Last year, legislation passed by Congress and signed by President Biden established Juneteenth as a federal holiday to commemorate the day in 1865 when Union soldiers brought news of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation to the approximately 250,000 enslaved people in Texas.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Construction Moves Along On The Bluffs Apartments

Scene of construction underway Monday afternoon at The Bluffs Apartments on DP Road. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Scene of construction Monday at The Bluffs Apartments on DP Road. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Scene of construction Monday at The Bluffs Apartments on DP Road. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Skolnik: COVID Update – June 15, 2022 – Still In A Major Surge

The number of cases has increased over the two weeks ending June 14 by 157 percent. We are at a 7-day average of 25+ cases per day, equal to 129 per 100,000 people. This rate of new cases is the highest in New Mexico and as high as any time except the peak of the Omicron surge. For reference, the county with the 10th highest rate of new cases in the country has 139 cases per 100,000 per day.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy