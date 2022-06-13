A Virginia Artist’s Unusual Canvases

Red punch, songs, and jubilation have been part of children’s book author Alice Faye Duncan’s Juneteenth celebration for decades. But it wasn’t until the spring of 2020 that she learned of Opal Lee, the trailblazing Texas native who, in 2016 at age 89, walked from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., covering two and a half miles a day to acknowledge the two and a half years it took for the Emancipation Proclamation to be recognized in Texas. Last year, on June 17, Lee’s years of marching and petitioning paid off when President Joe Biden signed Senate Bill S. 475, declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday. “Since the late seventies and the early eighties, Juneteenth has been recognized by the state of Texas as a holiday, but it had not been recognized nationally,” says Duncan, a longtime writer, teacher, and librarian who lives in Memphis. In 2020, as racial tensions flared after the tragic death of George Floyd, Lee pleaded for national unity, and her message about Juneteenth gained national attention—and the attention of Duncan. Her children’s book, Opal Lee and What It Means To Be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth, was published earlier this year. We spoke to Duncan about what Juneteenth means to her, how she translated Lee’s story for children, and what kids can learn from Lee’s perseverance and unfettered joy.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO