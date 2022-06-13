ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

A Virginia Artist’s Unusual Canvases

By Read our books
Garden & Gun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHillary Waters Fayle slowly turns a magnolia leaf over in her fingers, coaxing a needle threaded with embroidery floss gently through to the other side. “It’s all about the connection between creation and the human hand,” she says. She means this metaphorically, but she’s also speaking literally: Stitching intricate patterns onto...

gardenandgun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Garden & Gun

Hope, Joy, and Red Punch

Red punch, songs, and jubilation have been part of children’s book author Alice Faye Duncan’s Juneteenth celebration for decades. But it wasn’t until the spring of 2020 that she learned of Opal Lee, the trailblazing Texas native who, in 2016 at age 89, walked from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., covering two and a half miles a day to acknowledge the two and a half years it took for the Emancipation Proclamation to be recognized in Texas. Last year, on June 17, Lee’s years of marching and petitioning paid off when President Joe Biden signed Senate Bill S. 475, declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday. “Since the late seventies and the early eighties, Juneteenth has been recognized by the state of Texas as a holiday, but it had not been recognized nationally,” says Duncan, a longtime writer, teacher, and librarian who lives in Memphis. In 2020, as racial tensions flared after the tragic death of George Floyd, Lee pleaded for national unity, and her message about Juneteenth gained national attention—and the attention of Duncan. Her children’s book, Opal Lee and What It Means To Be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth, was published earlier this year. We spoke to Duncan about what Juneteenth means to her, how she translated Lee’s story for children, and what kids can learn from Lee’s perseverance and unfettered joy.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Richmond, VA
Entertainment
City
Richmond, VA
Washingtonian.com

Lego Will Build a Factory in Virginia

The Lego Group will build a factory in Virginia’s Chesterfield County, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday. Lego will invest more than $1 billion in the new plant, which the governor says will create 1,760 jobs. In return, the company will be eligible for $56 million in performance grants as part of the commonwealth’s Major Employment and Investment program, plus $19 million in development assistance.
VIRGINIA STATE
styleweekly.com

Taking it to the Streets

Like many others, March 2020 was a defining time for Monica and Jayson Fuentes. Current owners of ValerEats food truck, the two sought more out of life than their previous jobs in insurance. While simultaneously working and caring for their four children from home during the pandemic, the Fuentes’ decided they needed a change.
RICHMOND, VA
Daily Voice

Wegmans Says Goodbye To Plastic Bags At Virginia Stores

Customers will soon no longer be able to get single-use plastic bags at Wegmans stores in Virginia, the company announced this week. The grocery chain said stores in Leesburg, Dulles, Potomac, Lake Manassas, Virginia Beach, and Charlottesville would stop using the bags beginning on July 1. Wegmans in Fairfax and Richmond counties have already phased out single-use plastic bags.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Design#Tattoos#Ligustrum#Georgian
NBC12

Winners tour St. Jude Dream Home

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - It was an exciting day for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners as they finally got to visit their new house in Moseley on Tuesday. Robert Post and his fiancée Victoria Belou were taken aback by all that’s included in the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house.
MOSELEY, VA
NBC Washington

Wegmans to Drop Plastic Bag Use in Virginia

If you shop at Wegmans stores in Virginia, don’t expect to have your groceries bagged in plastic. Starting July 1, the grocery store chain will stop offering plastic bags at Virginia stores that still have them, the company announced Monday. “Wegmans’ goal is to shift customers to reusable bags,...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Axios Richmond

3 private pools to rent near Richmond starting at $55 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.To find a pool, plug in your location, and a list of options near you pops up.According to Swimply, there are at least 16 pools to choose from in the Richmond area. 1. Saltwater lagoonThis spacious, fenced-in pool includes free WiFi, speakers, pool toys and use of the hot tub for an additional $20 per hour.Location: Mechanicsville.Cost: $55 per hour for up to five guests (plus $5...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Virginia ABC sells former warehouse to VCU to create athletic village

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC recently sold its former central office and warehouse facilities to Virginia Commonwealth University. The 20-acre site near The Diamond sold for $16 million. The deal closed on Friday, June 10, according to Virginia ABC. Now, on top of other properties already purchased, VCU has...
RICHMOND, VA
Bay Journal

Abandoned boats are a growing problem in Virginia waters

Whether lurking as hazards beneath the water’s surface or becoming eyesores as they drift ashore, abandoned boats are a growing problem in Chesapeake Bay waters — especially in Virginia. And they’re not as easy to get out of the water as they were to put in. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
rumble.com

Big Buck Rescued From Entanglement

Occurred on September 10, 2021 / Moneta, Virginia, U. Info from Licensor: "Two Virginia bucks were discovered tangled in paracord in September of 2021, right before the hunting season began. This was likely a result of a buck rubbing his antlers on a tree that had paracord hanging out of a tree stand. When the bucks started fighting they got tangled and stuck together. When they were discovered, the smaller of the two bucks had already died from exhaustion. After getting the paracord cut from the larger buck, we were told by a state biologist that he likely wouldn’t make it because of the stress he endured. However, we continued to get pictures of the buck on a trail camera throughout the rest of the hunting season and he was healthy. We found his sheds months later."
MONETA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy