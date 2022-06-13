ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Patrol – Moose Flew Through Car Windshield Near Duluth

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
The State Patrol says two young children were among the four people in a car that collided with a moose on a highway near Duluth...

fox9.com

Minnesota couple injured after crash sends moose through windshield

NORTHLAND, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota couple was treated at the hospital after a crash near Duluth, Minnesota sent a moose through the windshield of their vehicle late Saturday night. Minnesota State Patrol says the driver, a 40-year-old man, was driving north on Highway 53 near Three Lakes Road...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Police: 2 people dead from apparent overdose, investigation underway

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Police are investigating after two people died of an apparent overdose in the Riverside neighborhood. Police responded to an area on Industrial Avenue around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Someone had called 911 to report two people who they believed may be dead. When officers arrived, they determined...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

DA: No charges against Superior Police officer who ran over man in road

SUPERIOR, WI -- Charges will not be filed against a Superior Police officer who ran over a man lying in the road. Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf announced that decision Tuesday. He spent months considering whether or not to charge officer Joshua Sislo, after the Wisconsin Department of Criminal...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Two Found Dead From Drug Overdose In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say two people were found dead in their home on Wednesday after overdosing. The call to police came in just after noon. Duluth police arrived at the home on Industrial Avenue and found a 38-year-old woman and a 35-year-old-man dead inside. Out of respect...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With SUV In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 71-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday after colliding with an SUV in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 5 and Highway 37, roughly 10 miles east of Hibbing. Investigators say a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on the highway when a Chevrolet Equinox pulled out in front of him. The SUV was at a stop sign and attempting to turn onto the highway’s eastbound lanes. The motorcyclist was identified as a man from Gilbert. His name has yet to be released. No one in the SUV was hurt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash in Hibbing

HIBBING, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 5 and Highway 37 at around 1:42 p.m. Authorities say a Chevy Equinox carrying...
HIBBING, MN
B105

Lincoln Park Pub Looking For Dine-And-Dashers

Ope. This is definitely not Minnesota nice: a popular bar and restaurant in the Lincoln Park area is asking for the public to help them identify two people they say dined and dashed recently. Another Duluth favorite, The Other Place Bar & Grill, had a similar situation recently. In late...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Two People Arrested After Drugs Found In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Two people were arrested on alleged drugs charges on Tuesday in Duluth. The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Investigators executed a search warrant at Tri-Towers in Duluth around 5:30 Tuesday night. Upon arrival, a 44-year old man was found flushing drugs down the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Firefighter Found Guilty After Assaulting A Hiker

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth firefighter was formally charged after assaulting a 65-year old woman on the Traverse Trail back in 2020. In July of 2020, the victim was startled when she saw unleashed dogs. She told Conrad Sunde, 50, they needed to be leashed and took out her phone to record. That resulted in him assaulting her, leaving her with facial injuries.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

2 people arrested after drugs, cash seized from Duluth apartment

DULUTH, MN-- Two people are under arrest after Duluth Police found drugs and thousands in cash in an apartment Tuesday evening. The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force searched a Tri-Towers apartment Tuesday and found a 44-year-old in the bathroom flushing drugs down the toilet. According to the...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Cloquet man sentenced to life in 2020 triple murder

CLOQUET, MN -- A Cloquet man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a woman, her toddler, and an unborn baby. A judge sentenced Sheldon Thompson, 35, Wednesday, several weeks after he was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to three...
CLOQUET, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

West of Duluth is a $12 Million Private Peninsula Estate with 6 Guest Homes

Just a couple of hours west of Duluth in Pequot Lakes is an estate unlike anything I have ever seen before, it's basically a private resort on a private peninsula. Located on the Whitefish Chain north of Brainerd on Whitefish Lake is this incredible estate built on a 3.17-acre peninsula with the main house, 6 guest houses, plus a guest suite above the garage, in total there are 19 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Two Arrested In Tri-Towers Drug Bust

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force investigators conducted a search warrant Tuesday at an apartment in the Tri-Towers building at 201 North 3rd Avenue East in Duluth. While in the apartment, a 44 year old man was found flushing drugs down the toilet....
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Weird Experience On A Duluth Hiking Trail Leaves Me Befuddled

Duluth is home to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the country, and sometimes the experiences that will vary. There are so many amazing hiking trails in Duluth to choose from. There are also some great sights to see along the way too, from different types of trees, to a great view of the city, to ponds, to various critters, and so much more. You can even check out 13 easy hiking trails in Duluth here.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Moose Lake, Red Cliff Reservation, Superior

Moose Lake, MN- The local Kiwanis Club is hosting their annual Fly-In Drive-In Pancake Breakfast this weekend. If you would like to volunteer for the 7:30 a.m. to noon shift, contact Larry Peterson. The event is being held at the Moose Lake Airport and raises scholarship money for surrounding school districts and local youth programs. Tickets are available at the door. Airplane rides are also available.
SUPERIOR, WI
