'Let's go make history'

By Mia Ryder-Marks
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ur5fg_0g9gAA7V00 Wilsonville High School seniors receive their diplomas and welcome the next chapters of their lives.

On Thursday, June 9, Wilsonville High School seniors walked across the graduating stage and took the next steps in their lives.

The ceremony held at Rolling Hills Community Church was full of goodbyes from staff, musical performances by the school's choir and heartfelt speeches as students remembered the last thirteen years they have mainly spent together. Principal Kelly Schmidt kicked off commencement with a speech likening the students' high school experience to a movie reel.

"As these students cross the stage tonight, please know they hold so much promise. They have returned to campus this year full of optimism, drive and with a vision of unification," Schmidt said. "Students: My wish for each of you is that you take the memories of these four years and may each of you use this reel of memories to remember a special classmate, to champion a cause, to find ways to be kind and use your superpowers for good."

The two student speakers, Karina Borgen and Alyssa Sun, gave speeches that alternated between reminiscing and looking forward. Borgen transported her classmates back to the start of their education, speaking about each grade level and the moments which made up their K-12 experience.

"To those who I grew up with, I cannot thank you enough for completing these last 13 years with me. We truly are the best class that this high school has never seen," Borgen said.

Sun spoke about all the ways her classmates would make a difference in the world — from becoming scientists to renowned musicians — but also urged them to remember where they all started — at Wilsonville High School.

"We carry the light of the future. Now let's go make history," Sun said.

The group also heard from Dennis Burke, the vice principal and director of athletics at the high school. Burke will be retiring this year and departing alongside the students he's spent the past four years with. He spoke about the students making the most out of the last few years, despite setbacks from the pandemic.

"You have navigated your way through a hectic four years. You did this with a strong sense of togetherness, determination, creativity and enthusiasm. Your expectations and your aspirations fueled our energy to guide, challenge and teach you," Burke said. "I hope that you will continue to have people who will make a difference for you and that you make a difference for them … continue living life and go make a difference."



IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 Education#Highschool#Wilsonville High School
