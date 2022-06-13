Polis urges Coloradans to file taxes by June 30 to get $500 rebate

Gov. Jared Polis urged Coloradans Monday to file their taxes by the end of the month in order to receive at least $500 by September.

Residents who file state taxes by June 30 are expected to get $500 for individual tax filers and $1,000 for joint filers through the “Colorado Cashback Rebate” — an expedition of the 2023 Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund, paying back up to 85% of excess state revenue collected last year.

“We are providing immediate relief, putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans to help pay for everyday items,” Polis said. "Everyone who filed by June 30 will get the more than $500 or $1,000 rebates this summer."

Polis said 3.1 million Coloradans will receive the refund directly in the mail in August or September. If filing after June 30 but by the extended filing deadline on Oct. 17, they’ll get their check in January.

Every full-time Colorado resident who was at least 18 years old on Dec. 31, 2021 can file a tax return to claim the rebate even if they did not have taxable income. Taxpayers will receive equal payments, regardless of income.

To check or update the address the rebate checks will be mailed to, residents should visit colorado.gov/revenueonline. For more information about the Colorado Cashback Rebate, visit tax.colorado.gov/cash-back.