Cole Swindell Announces Headlining Back Down To The Bar Tour
3 days ago
Cole Swindell is heading back out on the road! The Georgia native just announced his headlining Back Down To The Bar Tour, kicking off on September 23 in Helotes, Texas, and wrapping up on November 19 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Swindell will be joined for the tour by Ashley Cooke, who...
More than 15 musical artists will perform Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the second Chillout Music Fest, showcasing local acoustic musicians. Entertainment will continue on two stages from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Northwood Art & Music Warehouse in West Palm Beach. There also will be art, vendors and food booths.
This is a gorgeous city in Florida with a ton of canals. Some have even given it the nickname Venice of America. The place is heaven for those looking for gorgeous beaches, but it is also a rich place in history and culture from native settlers. Six of my family’s favorite things to do in Fort Lauderdale whenever we go for a visit.
Miami locals will be the first to tell you that driving around the city can be stressful, let alone crossing county lines to visit other popular South Florida spots like Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Enter Brightline, with its eco-friendly, door-to-door, high-speed train. The Brightline rail system first launched...
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Reggae Roots Jamaican Restaurant, Fort Lauderdale Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which ...
Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – South Florida soccer fans and local leaders were very nervous Thursday as they waited to learn if Miami is picked as one of the host cities for the 2026 men’s World Cup. At 5 p.m., FIFA announced the 16 host cities, and Miami was...
Danielle Rosaria has been dreading father-related school events since her domestic partner Ryan Fisher passed away a few weeks after their daughter Kelsee’s first birthday. Only 37, Fisher, a sales manager at Vista BMW Coconut Creek in Margate, passed away at home, quietly in his sleep, on the morning of January 7, 2020.
Park ‘N Fly, a longtime popular car park for air travelers using Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, is permanently closing on June 27 and is referring customers to two other area operators. Signs posted Wednesday at the lot’s entrance at 2200 NE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, advise customers to call a toll free number, 800-404-7275, for refunds if they are holding reservations beyond the ...
A Queens-born Chinese catering company has officially launched in South Florida, offering a New York City-inspired take on this classic cuisine to Palm Beach County gourmands. Earlier this year, Chinese food lover "Bobby Luau" decided to bring his love for old-school Cantonese-style cuisine and dim sum — albeit with a gourmet twist — to Boca Raton.
Sushi lovers listen up — International Sushi Day is Saturday, June 18! It’s the perfect excuse to eat as much sushi as your heart desires. Here are some South Florida spots that are worth a visit. Casa Sensei. This Fort Lauderdale waterfront restaurant combines Pan-Asian flavors with the...
When the school year ends, camp season begins for varsity football prospects.
The Palm Beach Post, your resident tour guide, has mapped out where a handful of local recruits have been spending their summer breaks.
Check out the list below and stay tuned for more coverage on the travels of Palm Beach County's preps stars.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in West Palm Beach. It was one of two crashes that happened Wednesday afternoon near 45th Street and Jog Road. Police shut down 45th Street in both directions in that area because of the...
A church in South Florida is divided after a local pastor says he and 15 others were denied a position in their church because he is openly gay. Kipp Nelson, who serves at the St. John's on the Lake United Methodist Church in Miami Beach, has spent his whole life serving and reconciling his sexuality with his religion.
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Fort Lauderdale’s city commission took a critical step this week toward building the Las Olas Loop, an underground transportation network. Using dedicated electric vehicles, passengers would travel between downtown and the beach within the Loop, avoiding road traffic and the need to find parking.
Ironically located directly across the street from an LA Fitness, the Pascal & Cathy Bakery is a mecca of butter-laden croissants, pastries, cakes, tarts, viennoiseries, and plenty of other sweet delights. Parisian master baker and chocolatier Pascal Fontana, along with his wife Cathy, have been quietly garnering praise from locals...
A Florida woman was late to the party last night, very late, according to Martin County Sheriff’s Office According to Martin County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Brianna Micchel’le Berry of Riviera Beach, was headed to a celebration when she walked out of three Martin County retail
WEST PALM BEACH — In a face-to-face encounter Wednesday evening, Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried took aim at Gov. Ron DeSantis in a forum dominated by kitchen table issues.
Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Fried and Congressman Crist, the former GOP governor of Florida, met at the Box Gallery near downtown. The event...
Deerfield Beach — About 100 people came out to the Aquatic Center to watch Friday’s Dive-In Movie, Spiderman: No Way Home, celebrating with a splash the last day of school, and the start of summer. This Friday, June 17, marks the final day the Aquatic Center will be...
