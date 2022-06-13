ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helotes, TX

Cole Swindell Announces Headlining Back Down To The Bar Tour

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCole Swindell is heading back out on the road! The Georgia native just announced his headlining Back Down To The Bar Tour, kicking off on September 23 in Helotes, Texas, and wrapping up on November 19 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Swindell will be joined for the tour by Ashley Cooke, who...

