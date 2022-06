ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first ever Bill Auxier memorial 7-on-7 football camp was held in St. Marys. The late Bill Auxier was a huge part of the community, and this football camp was a chance to honor his legacy as well as put different teams against each other on the gridiron early in the summer.

SAINT MARYS, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO