Jayson Tatum Struggles in NBA Finals // Who’s Time Is It? // Celtics Late Game Offense – 6/13 (Hour 2)

CBS Boston

Why Jayson Tatum took the ball to Celtics' bench in Game 5

BOSTON -- Monday night was a frustrating evening for the Boston Celtics. They couldn't buy a shot early and continued to turn the ball over throughout Game 5 of the NBA Finals, leading to some easy buckets -- and a somewhat easy win -- for the Golden State Warriors.The Celtics are now on the brink of elimination, which is no laughing matter. But at least there was one small moment of humor that took place on the floor of the Chase Center on Monday night.With the Celtics down by 12 with under five minutes to go in the game, Boston...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jaylen Brown’s bold declaration ahead of Celtics’ must-win NBA Finals Game 6 vs. Warriors

The Boston Celtics’ backs are against the wall in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Down 3-2, the Celtics need a victory on Thursday night to stay alive. They’ll need their two best players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to be on top of their games. Brown, who endured a rough shooting night […] The post Jaylen Brown’s bold declaration ahead of Celtics’ must-win NBA Finals Game 6 vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics' Ime Udoka hints at changes to Boston's rotations in Game 6 against the Dubs

While it is rare to see any major moved this late in a playoff series — never mind the NBA Finals — we may well be about to see a little coming from the Boston Celtics according to head coach Ime Udoka. “We’ve talked about it and looked at some of the counters they’re trying to make with the guys we bring in,” he explained to the press after practice on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Isaiah Thomas calls out Celtics for Robert Williams injury strategy

Former Boston Celtics player Isaiah Thomas called out the Celts for urging Robert Williams III to play through injury during the NBA Finals. Celtics fans still miss Isaiah Thomas, but Thomas is confident that the Celts want nothing to do with him. Aside from the fact that they could have...
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum gets brutally honest on Celtics’ need for ‘hero speech’ before Game 6 vs. Warriors

The Boston Celtics are in a tough spot. Down 3-games-to-2 in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, they are now faced with the task of completing a comeback with one of the best playoff teams of this generation on the other side. No easy feat, even for this Celtics team, which has had […] The post Jayson Tatum gets brutally honest on Celtics’ need for ‘hero speech’ before Game 6 vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA

