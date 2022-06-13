Dallas Mayor on council request to ‘discuss performance’ of City Manager

As part of Mesquite’s Clean City Initiative, the City Council approved new requirements for its solid waste customers last summer to help beautify Mesquite through the reduction of scattered trash and debris. The revised ordinance requires residents to place trash in a trash bag, place the trash bag in a trash can, and designates specific times when trash and bulk items can be set out for pick up. Residents will benefit from the new ordinance by having a cleaner community that reduces the spread of disease and animal and insect infestation. Fees for violations of the ordinance will begin to be issued beginning July 1. Fee amounts for each violation will be as follows.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO