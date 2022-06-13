Dallas Mayor on council request to ‘discuss performance’ of City Manager

The attempt to expedite the performance review of City Manager T.C. Broadnax has devolved into a messy, confusing trash heap of allegations and backroom chatter presided over by a mayor who has made clear his preference to see Dallas’ chief executive removed from his position. After Mayor Eric Johnson...
DALLAS — Some residents in the City of Dallas are waiting and watching to see what the future may hold for the city manager, T.C. Broadnax. City council members have requested a special meeting on Wednesday, June 15. The council is expected to discuss Broadnax’s job performance and future as a city leader.
One year to the day after breaking ground on Lake Ralph Hall, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District is reporting “considerable progress” on the future reservoir. Lake Ralph Hall will be a 7,600-acre reservoir in southeast Fannin County. It is expected to be completed in 2025 and be delivering water by 2026 to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and member communities, including Denton County.
An apartment complex proposed to be located on Highway 80 sparked controversy at a Monday Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission meeting. The complex, a 96-unit building proposed to be located at 901 East Highway 80, aims to provide low-income housing for Mesquite residents. Residents from Mesquite’s Hillcrest Apartments spoke at the meeting saying a new building would be a good alternative to the current conditions of their housing. Members of a local United Methodist church also spoke in favor of the complex because of the need for low-income housing in the city.
Medical City Lewisville will host a farewell celebration next week for its CEO, Sharn Barbarin, who has been promoted to another position within Medical City Healthcare. “Sharn is an inspiring leader with a proven track record of strategic leadership and focus on growth, physician collaboration, colleague engagement and a mission-driven commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for patients and families,” said Erol Akdamar, president of Medical City Healthcare. “I’m confident that Sharn will help lead Medical City Arlington to the next level of excellence.”
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The lifeguard shortage has made way to another North Texas city. The Heights Family Aquatic Center will remain closed during the 2022 summer swim season due to a shortage of available lifeguards, the City of Richardson said in a release. The city said that the...
As part of Mesquite’s Clean City Initiative, the City Council approved new requirements for its solid waste customers last summer to help beautify Mesquite through the reduction of scattered trash and debris. The revised ordinance requires residents to place trash in a trash bag, place the trash bag in a trash can, and designates specific times when trash and bulk items can be set out for pick up. Residents will benefit from the new ordinance by having a cleaner community that reduces the spread of disease and animal and insect infestation. Fees for violations of the ordinance will begin to be issued beginning July 1. Fee amounts for each violation will be as follows.
FORT WORTH, Texas — In far north Fort Worth, pasture land and rolling hills will be transformed into a new development. Tuesday evening, Fort Worth city councilmembers signed off on a large new development that will build 1,914 homes near Eagle Mountain Lake. The Rio Claro development will be...
Dallas’ chief financial officer of six years, Elizabeth Reich, formally resigned to pursue another opportunity that hasn’t yet been announced. Her last day is June 30. Some of her tenure’s highlights include a deal to save the police and fire pension system in 2016, helping to secure federal dollars after tornadoes struck the area, and throughout the pandemic, as well as the passage of the city’s largest bond ever at $1.05 billion.
A city council that has been divided about their support of the city manager was unified Wednesday in their support of the Dallas police chief and his leadership style of the department. But the police department is not without its challenges.
Proposed Dallas-to-Houston bullet train would travel between the two cities in 90 minutesRendering provided by Texas Central. After nearly six years of pounding the drum for a Dallas-to-Houston bullet train, CEO of Texas Central Carlos Aguilar is resigning.
Stream Reality and the city of Mesquite broke ground on 20 East Trinity Pointe on Monday. This 280-acre industrial park, located on the I-20 corridor, is expected to bring more than 1,000 new jobs to Kaufman County and $1.4 million in Mesquite tax revenue annually at build-out, the city said.
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from the Denton Housing Authority. Dozens of families in a small town just east of Denton, Texas are looking at having no place to call home soon. Revisha Threat became a Providence Village resident about...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax may be on his way out after city council members requested a meeting to discuss "performance of the city manager including discipline or removal." On June 10, 2022, council members Cara Mendelsohn, Paula Blackmon, and Gay Willis submitted the request to the city secretary. Mayor Eric Johnson also requested an executive session.When asked for comment, Mendelsohn said, "Our citizens deserve better management than we have." She said there are multiple deficiencies, including the city's permit office and IT office. Sources told CBS 11 that Broadnax was given until noon to resign,...
The five-block neighborhood just north of downtown was the only dedicated space for Black residents during segregation. The Hill thrived because of Black entrepreneurs and the support system required to survive while physically and racially segregated from the rest of the city. Places of worship like Mount Olive Baptist Church, which still stands today, and night clubs including Lou's Blue Lounge, were cultural anchors.
The issue of sexual orientation has long divided many Christian denominations. Last month, a more conservative branch of the United Methodist Church, or UMC, officially launched. The separation was based primarily on the UMC’s ordination and marriage of people who are LGBTQ. But those affiliated with the original denomination...
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas town made the list of the 2022 safest cities in Texas. Whitehouse ranked at number 46, according to a Safest Cities report. Below you can find a list of the top 10 cities. Trophy Club (Dallas) Fulshear (Houston) Fairview (Dallas) Colleyville (Fortworth) Memorial Villages (Houston) Elgin Highland Village […]
DALLAS — A small insect that has the potential to destroy certain types of trees has appeared in the City of Dallas. The presence of the emerald ash borer has been confirmed in the city limits, according to the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. The small, metallic green beetle...
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Bart Barber is a staunch Southern Baptist conservative who would welcome bans on abortion, opposes critical race theory and believes only men should serve as pastors. Yet Barber, elected Tuesday as the new president of the Southern Baptist Convention, says he has a track record of...
Authorities have arrested a Dallas man who allegedly bought and illegally sold almost 100 guns that were later used in several North Texas shootings, including the killing of a 21-year-old Black transgender woman, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Demontre Antwon Hackworth, 31, is accused of illegally dealing in firearms...
