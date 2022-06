In this update, the West Springfield Police Traffic Bureau is asking for your assistance in identifying two motorcyclists, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra announced its 2022-23 season, and Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. Plus, the state released the latest COVID-19 data. The current 7-day positivity rate is at 5.92 percent with 22 new deaths. So far, nearly 77 percent of all eligible Bay State residents are fully vaccinated.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO