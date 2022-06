A woman in Promontory reported a case of fraud to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office on June 6 after her husband was scammed out of thousands of dollars. The woman told deputies her husband received a call saying he had an active arrest warrant for missing jury duty, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect told the victim he needed to pay several fines to take care of the warrant. The man sent $3,000 to the suspect via Venmo and another electronic money transfer app.

