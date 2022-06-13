ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bitcoin Falls 12.1% to $23,366

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 12.1% to $23,366 at 2002 GMT on Monday, losing $3,218.95 from...

money.usnews.com

Benzinga

Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Economist Says The Winner Will Be...

The crypto market is in doldrums, stuck at very depressed levels. The sell-off hasn't spared top cryptos as well. An analyst, however, is confident of cryptocurrencies outperforming safe havens and also weighed in with a comparison between the top two digital currencies. What Happened: Among the top cryptos, second-ranked Ethereum...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Bitcoin (BTC) Crashes To $24,400 — Is It A Good Time To Buy?

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin BTC/USD crashed to its 18-month low at $24,552 on centralized exchanges such as Binance, and Coinbase leaving investors wondering if now is a good time to buy?. Image source: Binance BTC/USD spot. With a strong ‘sell’ signal projected by technical indicators, BTC...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Is The Price Of Bitcoin Right Now?

The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $947.8 billion, up from $943.6 billion on Tuesday morning. Web3 clients, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Gemini, BlockFi, and others, have responded to the intense cryptocurrency sell-offs by cutting workforces between 5% and 20% — a signal the crypto economy grew far too quickly and is reeling even faster.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3 Investment#Maju Samuel Rrb
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Who Nailed 2018 Bear Market Bottom Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Very Close To Pivotal Moment

The crypto strategist who accurately called the bottom during the 2018 bear market says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are close to printing this cycle’s lows. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 208,000 Twitter followers both BTC and ETH have gone through a capitulation phase and are now trading at a price area that he says offers strong support for the two leading crypto assets by market cap.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $55M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $55,204,926 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qkcaxx759t3ucmrkgmcd9wx3rnw8uzj3e0hdw49. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Bitcoin Drops to $20,000 as Crypto Crash Continues

The descent into hell or the return to earth of cryptocurrencies unfortunately continues for many investors who continue to see the value of their portfolio melt. Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, was down almost 10% to $20,737.24 in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinGecko. The fall...
STOCKS
pymnts

Bitcoin Plummet Triggers $1B in Margin Calls

About $1 billion guaranteed by some 260,000 market investors was liquidated due to margin calls in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinGlass, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday (Jan. 14). The day trading frenzy during COVID helped take cryptocurrency to new heights in 2020, hitting record...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bitcoin Continues to Tumble, Getting Dangerously Close to $20,000

The descent into hell or the return to earth of cryptocurrencies unfortunately continues for many investors who continue to see the value of their portfolio melt. Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, was down more than 6% to $21,229.59 in the past 24 hours. Prices briefly dipped to the $20,992.62 level before bouncing back a tiny bit, according to data from CoinGecko.
STOCKS
The Guardian

Bitcoin withdrawals temporarily suspended in volatile day for crypto market

The cryptocurrency market has endured another day of volatility as the Binance exchange temporarily suspended bitcoin withdrawals and the total value of the digital asset market dipped below $1tn (£820bn), after a cryptocurrency lender stopped customers from taking back their funds. The cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network halted withdrawals...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $222M BTC From Gemini To Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just transferred $222,982,066 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini, and the investor then sent these funds to Coinbase. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Bitcoin Skeptic Bill Gates Has Harsh Words for Crypto

Bill Gates has never hidden that he was not a fan of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. The co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report has just reiterated his aversion to the crypto industry as the digital currency market is in disarray. Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, is...
STOCKS
u.today

Binance Temporarily Halts Bitcoin Withdrawals Amid Market Mayhem

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has temporarily halted Bitcoin withdrawals due to extreme market turbulence, according to a tweet posted by CEO Changpeng Zhao. Zhao has assured users that their funds are safe, claiming that the suspension of withdrawals is linked to a backlog caused by a stuck on-chain transaction. The Binance...
MARKETS
u.today

Sam Zell Remains Bearish on Bitcoin Despite Massive Drop

During a recent appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box," American billionaire businessman and philanthropist Sam Zell said that Bitcoin still was not cheap at the $21,000 level. "I've basically stayed away from Bitcoin at all costs," said the real estate mogul. Zell admits that he still struggles to understand the flagship...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Opening Bell: Everyone's losing on bitcoin

Bitcoin's all over the headlines, but for a very different reason than just a few months ago. Far fewer conversations today are about riding the token to the moon, since it's as close to Earth as it's been since December 2020. I'm Phil Rosen, and it'd be my pleasure to...
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Crash in cryptocurrency market after lender ‘pauses’ withdrawals

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by almost 20% as part of a crash in the cryptocurrency market after a popular lender froze withdrawals and transfers.BTC fell 17.96% to 23,054.90 dollars over the space of 24 hours, and it has lost 26.29% of its value in seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.This trend can be seen across the cryptocurrency market, with the value of Ethereum (EHM) dropping by 20.52% in 24 hours to 1,215.44 dollars, and Tether (USDT) crashing by 0.03% to just under a dollar (0.9986)..@CelsiusNetwork is pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts. Acting in the interest of our community...
STOCKS

