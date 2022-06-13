Bitcoin Falls 12.1% to $23,366

The descent into hell or the return to earth of cryptocurrencies unfortunately continues for many investors who continue to see the value of their portfolio melt. Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, was down more than 6% to $21,229.59 in the past 24 hours. Prices briefly dipped to the $20,992.62 level before bouncing back a tiny bit, according to data from CoinGecko.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO