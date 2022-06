As the Summit of the Americas continues in Downtown Los Angeles, expected to run through Saturday, President Joe Biden is set to deliver a pair of separate speeches at Thursday's events. This is the ninth such event, and the second to take place in the United States. At the formal beginning of the event on Wednesday, Western Hemisphere world leaders gathered to promote a "prosperous and inclusive future" between their represented countries."At this summit, we have an opportunity for us to come together around some bold ideas, ambitious actions, and to demonstrate to our people the incredible power of democracies to...

