Hi, Felicia. The Hartford County Sheriff's Office has a lot of questions for you, one of its wanted suspects. The Sheriff's Office highlights some of its wanted criminals each week on its Facebook page. This week, Felicia Scott, 33, made the cut. She has an outstanding warrant for theft, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies also want to talk to her about Big Pool, Maryland, her last known address. How big must a pool be that it's so noteworthy people would name a town after it? Inquiring minds want to know, Felicia.

BIG POOL, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO