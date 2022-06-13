ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn Creek, MO

Linn Creek Woman Injured In Crash On Route M

lakeexpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Linn Creek woman was injured Saturday in a crash on Route M. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, David Terry, 61, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer when the vehicle began to slide on gravel, traveled...

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeexpo.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash On Highway A

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Richland man was seriously injured Wednesday in a crash on Highway A. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Chase Mitchell, 69, was driving a 2009 Kawasaki Vulcan Nomad and was beginning to slow to make a left turn. A 2012 Lincoln MKX, driven by 79-year-old Haralambos Meggos, was attempting to pass and the vehicles collided while the motorcycle attempted to turn left, the Patrol reported.
RICHLAND, MO
kwos.com

Woman dies in 54 crash

An 84 – year old woman is dead after a two car accident on Highway – 54. Troopers say Mary Chegwidden was on Hammann drive when she pulled in front of a car driven by Shaun McClure of Eldon.
ELDON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Investigation Clears NASCAR’s Clint Bowyer After Crash Kills Pedestrian In Lake Ozark

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — On June 5, around 9 p.m., well-known NASCAR announcer and former racer Clint Bowyer struck a pedestrian with his vehicle, on an exit ramp off Highway 54 in Lake Ozark, according to police. Nearly two weeks later, the Lake Ozark Police Department says they have completed their investigation into the incident and have cleared Bowyer of any wrongdoing.
LAKE OZARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Linn Creek, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Osage Beach, MO
Osage Beach, MO
Accidents
Osage Beach, MO
Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt after semi-truck rear ends SUV on I-44 in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. Three people were hurt Wednesday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 44 in Pulaski County. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes about a mile east of St. Robert just before 5:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a semi-truck driven by Brandon M. Blasingame, 24, of Rolla, The post Three people hurt after semi-truck rear ends SUV on I-44 in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Brumley Man Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Brumley man was seriously injured Monday in a motorcycle crash on Hidden Bluff Circle. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Keith Browning, 70, was driving a 2007 Honda Shadow when the motorcycle skidded on gravel and overturned. Browning sustained serious injuries and was transported...
BRUMLEY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Crews flew a Brumley man to a hospital after a motorcycle crash in Miller County on Monday night. The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Hidden Bluff Circle in Brumley, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Keith C. Browning, 70, The post Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BRUMLEY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Traffic Accident#Linn Creek Woman Injured
ozarkradionews.com

Two Arrested In Wright County

On June 12th of 2022 at roughly 12:20 AM, Corporal Campbell of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway U. The vehicle eventually turned toward a residence, driving through a yard...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Traffic Fatality North of Cabool

Cabool, MO. – A one-vehicle accident happened yesterday at roughly 3:45PM, where the driver received fatal injuries. A 1995 Dodge 3500 Flatbed was traveling Northbound on US 63, just North of Cabool, when it crashed. The driver was Rickie Walker, 74 of Rolla, MO. The crash occurred when Walker crossed the center of the roadway, went off the left side of the road, collided with a drainage ditch and a fence, and overturned.
CABOOL, MO
KYTV

2 arrested after drug bust in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman are in the Camden County jail after police say they had illegal drugs. Deputies arrested Angela Swedeen and Jeremy Hunter following a traffic stop. Deputies say Hunter attempted to flee the vehicle. Deputies quickly arrested him. When deputies searched him, they...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Firefighters investigate fire damaging restaurant in Dixon, Mo.

DIXON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire at a restaurant in Dixon. Firefighters responded to the Wagon Wheel restaurant around 5 a.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Dennis Lachowicz says they were able to respond within minutes. “We were informed that there was...
DIXON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
lakeexpo.com

216 Porter Mill Bend Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

It's the gentle lot in the quiet neighborhood with the lovely view you are looking for. Wonderful lakefront home in a subdivision of well-kept homes and nice neighbors. Spacious, well built with stucco exterior,3 car garage, plenty of parking & beautiful yard. Lakeside has a gentle walkway to the water with few steps, lakeside screened in porch, storage room on the side of the house for yard tools or man cave and a nice two well boat dock with swim platform, storage locker, fish cleaning station with boat lifts included. Practical floor plan with over 4200 sq ft, master suite with jetted tub, walk in shower and his and her closets. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, main level office, open lakeside living room and large family room on the lower level with loads of unfinished storage, as well. By water you're at the 38 mile marker where the boating is better! Sellers have already starting moving to be closer to family. This one checks all the boxes! Call today and make your dream come true.
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

32221 N Buck Creek Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65057

Amazing inexpensive opportunity to purchase 2 parcels of land totaling 2.76 Acres within minutes of the Lake with great views out onto a large undeveloped forest with abundant wildlife. Construction of a 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 864 sq. ft house was started on the property and is just waiting for your finishing touches. Walls, roof & and subfloors are in place. Would be great for developers who want to add additional homes on the Lots, Fix n Flippers, Employee Housing, or someone wanting a weekend retreat with Black Top Roads to the property. It has a Private Well and a Wood Burning Furnace. No Septic as of yet. This property is priced to sell quickly and is being sold As-Is since the Interior and Septic were not completed. It wouldn't take long to finish off the inside. Minutes from Laurie with the solitude of a forest.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
lakeexpo.com

217 Southwood Shores Dr Unit 3A, Lake Ozark, MO 65049

217 Southwood Shores Dr Unit 3A, Lake Ozark, MO 65049:. Welcome to Southwood Shores, a gated community with the following amenities: indoor heated pool, hot tub, lakefront pool, swim dock, tennis, playground, concrete boat ramp, boat trailer parking, and allows VACATION RENTALS! Enjoy this spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo with vaulted ceilings comes turn-key with a 10x24 slip and this is the perfect lake escape. Close to the Four Seasons, Golfing, and Restaurants. This one is a must see!
LAKE OZARK, MO
kjluradio.com

Three children removed from Boonville home after deputies find drugs, firearms & bugs

A Cooper County couple is arrested after their home is raided earlier this week. The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office and the East Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Monday at a home along Highway 5, about five miles south of Boonville. Investigators say they went to the address to check on reports that a child was being exposed to narcotics.
BOONVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy