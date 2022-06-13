Wyoming primary voters divided over Cheney participation in January 6 investigation

DENVER (CBS4) – With Colorado’s Primary election just two weeks away, there’s no shortage of campaign propaganda. However, a mailer in the Republican Senate Primary could result in criminal charges. The mailer says the Colorado Republican Party endorsed U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks. Party Chair Kristi Burton Brown says it, “has not and does not endorse in primary races.” She called the claim “false and malicious.” (credit: CBS) Hanks’ opponent, Joe O’Dea, says it is also criminal. Under state law, false statements meant to influence the outcome of an election are a crime. O’Dea plans to file a complaint with the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office....

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO