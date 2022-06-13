Wyoming primary voters divided over Cheney participation in January 6 investigation
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is facing an uphill battle...www.nbcnews.com
Wyoming voters face things from DC thatvthey find offensive but have to live with it. - - - Trouble with Cheney, she reacts like a Virginian and not like a Wyomingite living with non-Wyoming decidions. - - - This is a big reason why Cheney needs removed from Congress as Wyoming's representative.
