Wyoming State

Wyoming primary voters divided over Cheney participation in January 6 investigation

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is facing an uphill battle...

Drew Jive
2d ago

Wyoming voters face things from DC thatvthey find offensive but have to live with it. - - - Trouble with Cheney, she reacts like a Virginian and not like a Wyomingite living with non-Wyoming decidions. - - - This is a big reason why Cheney needs removed from Congress as Wyoming's representative.

cowboystatedaily.com

It Ain’t Easy Being A Democrat In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Democratic Party is aware of where it stands within the state’s political pecking order. “Sometimes it feels like we have too small of numbers to get it done, but if we don’t get it done, no one’s going to do it,” Party Chairman Joe Barbuto said during the party’s state convention Saturday in Rock Springs.
WYOMING STATE
Montana Free Press

Bukacek presumptive winner of Republican PSC primary

Flathead Valley physician Ann “Annie” Bukacek is the presumptive winner of the Republican primary in the race for a seat on Montana’s Public Service Commission, the five-member board that regulates monopoly power, garbage, water and telecommunications utilities. The GOP primary for the District 5 seat, which encompasses...
MONTANA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Republican Party & U.S. Senate Candidate Joe O’Dea Sue Over Dark Money Mailer

DENVER (CBS4) – With Colorado’s Primary election just two weeks away, there’s no shortage of campaign propaganda. However, a mailer in the Republican Senate Primary could result in criminal charges. The mailer says the Colorado Republican Party endorsed U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks. Party Chair Kristi Burton Brown says it, “has not and does not endorse in primary races.” She called the claim “false and malicious.” (credit: CBS) Hanks’ opponent, Joe O’Dea, says it is also criminal. Under state law, false statements meant to influence the outcome of an election are a crime. O’Dea plans to file a complaint with the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office....
COLORADO STATE
sayanythingblog.com

Plain Talk: The winners and the losers in North Dakota’s primary

MINOT, N.D. — The North Dakota Republican Party, the dominant force in our state’s politics, is deeply divided. If anyone was hoping that primary night, which saw that divide driving the debate in legislative competitions across the state, was going to resolve things they’re in for a disappointment.
MINOT, ND
NBC News

Maine House Primary Election Results

Maine has two U.S. House seats. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Democratic primaries in the 1st and 2nd congressional districts and for the Republican primaries in the 1st congressional district. Republican candidates Elizabeth Caruso and Bruce Poliquin face off in the 2nd congressional district.
MAINE STATE
8 News Now

Nevada primary election results: Live updates as votes counted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Results from Tuesday’s Nevada primary election are coming in, and November races are starting to shape up. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will face Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak in November. Former attorney general Adam Laxalt will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the race for U.S. Senate. The […]
NEVADA STATE
WEKU

Here are the key primary election results from Nevada

Four states held primaries Tuesday: South Carolina, North Dakota, Nevada and Maine. In Nevada, there were competitive Republican primaries for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, along with primary races for U.S. House. Adam Laxalt is the GOP nominee for Senate, Joe Lombardo is the Republican nominee for governor,...
newscenter1.tv

Mixed results as South Dakota’s Noem intervenes in GOP races

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week’s primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans.
ELECTIONS

