ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Top 5 Texas Towns With the Weirdest Names

By Kevin Chase
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kermit and Notrees are not listed in the top 5 Texas towns with the weirdest names, but they are included as honorable mentions. The list was compiled by Culture Trip and even having lived in Texas all my life, I have not heard of a few towns on the...

kbat.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Gun Barrel City, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Kermit, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Paris, TX
City
Victoria, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
KBAT 99.9

Saharan Dust Cloud Is Back, Descends on Texas and Arkansas

Remember the Saharan dust that fell upon the Ark-La-Tex a couple of months ago? It's back and may make it a little rough for those with respiratory issues. The good news is our sunsets and sunrises should look fantastic for the next several days, the bad news is, it's because of the Saharan dust in our upper atmosphere settling here in East Texas and Southwest Arkansas.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas pastor is elected president of Southern Baptist Convention

ANAHEIM, California — As Bart Barber, a tall Texas pastor in a suit and tie, walked outside the convention hall in Anaheim, Southern Baptists stopped to congratulate their new president. They shook his hand, patted his back and took pictures. When Barber put his name in the ring for Southern Baptist Convention president, there was similar enthusiasm from friends who texted asking if he was excited to go for the position.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#West Side#Notrees#Fm 1532#Tx#The U S Postal Service#White Settlement#Native Americans#The White Settlers
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Relocation Of Caterpillar's Global Headquarters To Texas

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating Caterpillar Inc.'s (Caterpillar) announcement that the company will be moving its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to their existing office in Irving, Texas. Caterpillar is not currently receiving any incentives from the State of Texas for the relocation. 'Caterpillar's...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

See The Most Dangerous Place To Use the Restroom In West Texas!

You wouldn't think that using the restroom ANYWHERE would be "dangerous", whether you're in West Texas or not. I mean, it's the restroom. You're in, you're out. What could possibly be DANGEROUS? Many public places and establishments have requirements like 'You Must Be A Customer' to use the restroom (spend some money in the store or restaurant), while others simply have signs posted that say NO PUBLIC RESTROOMS. But what about when you work at a job where you're outdoors all day? Out in the oil field or roadside construction? Unless you hoping a vehicle and stop at a gas station or truck stop nearby-you're out of luck. So what do you do?
WEST, TX
CBS DFW

Caterpillar announces move to Texas

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Another company announced it will be relocating its headquarters to Texas.  Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar announced on Tuesday that the company's global headquarters will be relocated to its existing office in Irving, Texas. "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a release. Prior to moving to current headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois in 2017, Caterpillar's home base was in Peoria, Illinois for 90 years.  The company said it will begin transitioning its headquarters this year. Caterpillar joins the likes of Tesla and Apple in the Lone Star State.
IRVING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Click2Houston.com

Tribal gaming in Texas wins major victory

HOUSTON – The US Supreme Court just handed a major victory to the Alabama-Coushatta and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo tribes of Texas. In a split, 5-4 decision, the Justices ruled Texas cannot prevent the tribes from offering electronic bingo gaming on these reservations. The Texas Attorney General’s Office has...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Texas Ranks In The Top 5 Of Beer Drinkers In America

Would you believe me if I told you that Americans are reported to drink in excess of 6.3 billion gallons of beer? That is a lot of brew. But where is it all going? I went on the search to find out what state puts away the most beer and found out that it varies quite a bit by state.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas melons exceptionally sweet, down in yields

TEXAS, USA — Recently harvested watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew presented high levels of sweetness and sugar content amid lower yields, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services reported. Cantaloupe producers said a surplus of moisture and absence of rainfall are causes of the increased sweetness, which is measured through a value...
WESLACO, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy