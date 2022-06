The federal government warned that the potential health impacts of a group of chemicals known as PFAS are much more pervasive than previously acknowledged. On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency set a new health advisory for four PFAS chemicals, including for two PFAS chemicals that previously had no advisory. PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are used in many products that require separating water and oils, such as water-resistant clothing, fast-food wrappers and carpets. They are often referred to as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down easily.

