The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of the Lakeshore will be hosting free memory-screening clinics in Manitowoc and Kewaunee counties. A memory screen is a wellness tool used to help identify possible changes in memory and cognition, whether they are reversible or irreversible dementia symptoms. The screen is not diagnostic, but it can help direct individuals to resources to address any concerns.

KEWAUNEE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO