ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

An AI Drug Developer Flies Under the Radar

By Maxx Chatsko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LiHhK_0g9eBsTs00

The inefficiency of drug development is well documented, but let's put some numbers on it.

Less than 8% of drug candidates that enter Phase 1 clinical trials earn regulatory approval. That suggests companies are doing a poor job tackling the complexity of biology.

Indeed, a survey published in Nature 2016 found that more than 80% of chemists and biologists couldn't reproduce the results from peer-reviewed papers – generally accepted as the gold standard of scientific research. Worse yet, the survey reported 60% of biologists couldn't reproduce their own results.

This woeful inefficiency explains why the industry in recent years has cozied up to artificial intelligence. Drug developers hope that computational models and simulations can identify, as quickly as possible, when experimental therapies are likely to fail. Finding chemical compounds with the best odds of success early in drug discovery would help, too.

If they're right, they might be able to reduce time to market by years and save hundreds of millions of dollars.

Although many of the world's largest drugmakers are deploying AI internally, they're increasingly partnering with an emerging crop of compute-first companies.

Investors are likely more familiar with Schrodinger (SDGR) - Get Schrodinger Inc. Report and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) - Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Report thanks to their inclusion in popular ETFs.

But Exscientia (EXAI) may be better positioned for long-term success.

Using AI to Improve Drug Development

Exscientia was the first company to advance to clinical trials a drug candidate that was designed with artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, it developed computational models that have demonstrated the ability to optimize cancer treatments for individual patients – also a first.

The U.K. drug developer has built an end-to-end platform that combines experimental data generated in the lab with computational models refined by its scientists.

The novel approach is embodied in the company's workforce, with 45% of employees in software and 42% in drug discovery.

How does it work? First, Exscientia takes aim at a molecular target responsible for driving a disease. Then, scientists pore over billions of chemical compounds that may have activity against the target and exude acceptable drug-like properties, such as the ability to be excreted by the body or not damage healthy cells.

After they've identified promising discovery candidates, the drug candidates are tested in an automated lab run by robots and overseen by nerds in lab coats.

The overall process increases the chances the company finds a successful drug candidate out of billions of possible options, increases reproducibility of the research, reduces preclinical research time frames, and significantly reduces costs.

What does all that mean for investors? Well, a preclinical asset from Exscientia could be worth almost seven times (593%) the industry average, according to one estimate. That could translate into a durable premium for shares of the technology-enabled drug developer compared with more traditional peers.

Can Exscientia Stock Earn a Higher Valuation?

A precommercial drug developer doesn't have recurring revenue, let alone earnings. That means investors must estimate the net present value of a pipeline – and that's hardly an exact science.

But reducing failure rates in drug development can significantly increase the calculated total. Exscientia has shared a study showing it could boost the net present value of preclinical assets to $74.2 million from $10.7 million, on average, if the technology platform improves the efficiency of drug development by 5% in each stage of R&D.

Wall Street is still taking a wait-and-see approach with Exscientia. That's not a bad idea. After all, it can be difficult to separate legitimate advances in artificial intelligence from hype, especially in the early days of technology-enabled drug development.

The small-cap biotech will likely need to deliver multiple successes over the coming years to prove its approach isn't a fluke.

Luckily, the platform is well positioned to provide markets with an answer. Exscientia held $720 million in cash, had 33 active programs, and 12 drug development collaborations at the end of March 2022. The business earned another $100 million payment after the quarter ended from Sanofi, (SNY) - Get Sanofi Report which tapped the U.K. innovator for a massive partnership.

For now, investors can keep an eye on this under-the-radar biotech stock. If artificial intelligence proves successful in increasing the efficiency of drug development, then Exscientia will likely be one of the companies leading the charge.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

AI-Powered Robots Are Now Cloning Pigs All By Themselves

Ever cloned a pig? Us neither, but a bunch of robots can apparently now lay claim to the accolade thanks to researchers from the University of Nankai in Tianjin, China, who created an AI-powered system to direct the service. Why? Because by taking humans (we squishy, fallible humans) out of...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Development#Scientific Research#Radar#Pharmaceuticals#Ai
TheStreet

Elon Musk Has an Obsession He Can't Get Over

Since April, observers and detractors of Elon Musk believe that he is obsessed by Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report. The world's richest man made a $44 billion bid to acquire the microblogging site on April 14. Since then, he has engaged in a war of words with the...
BUSINESS
Vice

We Asked an AI to Draw a Self-Portrait

DALL-E, the AI system that generates images from text prompts, has captured the internet’s imagination over the past few months. Literally. Created by OpenAI, DALL-E is the latest in a series of tools that seem to tap into the internet’s subconscious, using massive datasets of text and images to parse and reproduce human language with uncanny accuracy. The system uses a machine learning model with billions of individual parameters to illustrate whatever phrases you feed into it, resulting in bizarre and often shockingly realistic renderings—though oftentimes with predictably racist and sexist tropes.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

A Chinese lunar lander found water on the Moon — and now we know where it came from.

China’s Chang’E-5 lunar lander made the first ever on-site measurement of water in lunar soil in 2020, but questions remained about where the water came from.In a new paper published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers analyzing the samples on Earth have an answer as to where the water came from: The Moon.It’s not as obvious an answer as it seems.Water and hydroxyl — the latter consisting of a single hydrogen atom paired with an oxygen atom, instead of the two hydrogen to one oxygen of water — had been found in samples of lunar regolith taken by the Apollo...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Rivian Delivers Bad News

This is a tough time to be a start-up. New entrants into the electric vehicle market are facing a slew of challenges, including runaway inflation, supply chain hold-ups and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Rivian Automotive (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive Inc. Report, which went public in November, is reportedly delaying...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers find a new planetary system close to Earth and are ‘optimistic’ there will be habitable worlds

Astronomers have found a new multiplanetary system just 33 light-years from our own planet.The system, now the closest known one to Earth, has two terrestrial planets orbiting a cool M-dwarf star, named HD 260655.The inner planet, HD 260655b, orbits the star every 2.8 days and is about 1.2 times as big as the Earth but is slightly denser, while the outer planet, HD 260655c, orbits every 5.7 days and is 1.5 times as big as the Earth, but is less dense.These planets are, unfortunately, not habitable; the planets orbit their star at too close a range, exposing them to...
ASTRONOMY
Washington Examiner

The Chinese economy is in trouble, but not because of COVID-19

After months of draconian COVID-19 lockdowns, the Chinese economy seems to be catching a break. In May, China’s exports surged due in large part to strong demand overseas. Inflationary pressure stayed mild, raising hopes for Beijing to stimulate lackluster growth. But observers should curb their enthusiasm about China’s economic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Defense One

China’s ‘Particle Beam Cannon’ Is a Nuclear-Power Breakthrough

The prototype “particle beam cannon” recently completed by Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Modern Physics may sound like science fiction, but it is a novel new technology that promises to recycle dangerous waste produced by a nuclear reactor. A product of China’s huge investment in advanced nuclear-energy systems, the breakthrough could move the country toward energy independence and further cement its global leadership in climate-friendly technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Ukraine War's supply chain impacts bust myth of US energy independence

The global impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have exposed vulnerabilities in U.S. energy security and undercut the myth that the United States, or any other major manufacturing economy, is truly energy independent yet, according to an analysis by researchers at the energy nonprofit RMI and Duke University. While the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
86K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy