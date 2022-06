Another lawsuit has been filed against Sonoma Academy over a teacher’s misconduct. The Press Democrat reports that two attorneys have filed a class action suit for alumni seeking tuition refunds. They argue that Sonoma Academy misled students about their safety by not being transparent about legitimate concerns over student well-being while advertising a safe, supportive and prestigious environment. After accusations of boundary-crossing behavior against longtime teacher Marco Morrone came to light, the Academy funded an independent investigation which found 34 female students were subjected to misconduct by Morrone, and that two former employees had sexually abused students in the early 2000s. Sonoma Academy officials have not commented on the suit but a coalition of Sonoma Academy founders and former trustees have written an open letter criticizing the private school’s board for its handling of an investigative report.

SONOMA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO