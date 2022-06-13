ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on West Lane [Stockton, CA]

Cover picture for the articleTraffic Accident near Knickerbocker Drive Left One Fatality. The accident happened near Knickerbocker Drive and West Lane on Tuesday morning at 4:45 a.m. Furthermore, officers said they first discovered one woman with significant injuries. Initial reports state the woman was struck by an unidentified vehicle....

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Hood Franklin Road [Elk Grove, CA]

Traffic Accident on Interstate 5 Left One Fatality. According to the California Highway Patrol, they received reports of a crash around 12:48 p.m., just west of Interstate 5. Furthermore, authorities said a Kia Sorento heading westbound along Hood Franklin Road made a U-Turn to enter the southbound Interstate 5. However,...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Beloved Escalon School Worker And Former Fire Chief Killed In Crash Caused By Alleged Drunk Driver

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A beloved Escalon school worker was killed in a violent crash caused by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend. The California Highway Patrol said the 20-year-old suspect was driving under the influence on Jack Tone Road, southeast of Stockton on Saturday night when he crashed into another driver head-on going 100 miles an hour. In the other car was Kurt Pettitt, 56, a maintenance and transportation employee in Escalon Unified. With him were a passenger and two dogs. All four were ejected from the vehicle. Pettitt was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. The passenger suffered moderate injuries. The conditions of the dogs are unknown. According to the Escalon Times, Pettitt was also assistant chief of the Collegeville Fire Department. The alleged DUI driver was arrested.
ESCALON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured after Accident on Interstate 580 [San Joaquin County, CA]

Multi-Vehicle Collision near Corral Hollow Road Left 2 Hurt. According to the California Highway Patrol, the multi-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 a.m. west of Corral Hollow Road. Furthermore, investigators said an SUV headed eastbound crashed over the center divider and overturned into the westbound lanes. Following the initial collision, the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash on Clinton South Avenue in San Joaquin County

Officials in San Joaquin County reported a crash on Clinton South Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, June 9, 2022. The incident took place on East Clinton South Avenue and North Ripon Road at approximately 1:15 p.m. Information Reported in the Crash on Clinton South Avenue. The California Highway Patrol...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 132 in Modesto

Authorities in Modesto reported a motorcycle accident with injuries on SR-132 on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The incident took place on State Route 132 at Geer Road at approximately 1:05 p.m. Details on the Motorcycle Accident on SR-132 in Modesto. The California Highway Patrol received a report...
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Motorcycle Accident on Merced Falls Road

The California Highway Patrol reported the recent arrest of a driver on suspicion of DUI and other charges after a crash on Merced Falls Road that killed a motorcyclist. The incident took place on May 31, 2022, at approximately 8:25 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a 2015 Jeep Cherokee.
SNELLING, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 47th Avenue [Sacramento, CA]

Three Victims Hurt in Auto Accident on Steiner Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:00 p.m., near 47th Avenue and Steiner Drive. At this time, the circumstances that led up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that one of the cars caught fire upon impact.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Four dead after head-on crash on Jolon Road identified

JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP has confirmed with KION that at least four people have died after a head-on crash Monday morning at the intersection of Jolon Road and Mission Road. CHP said a Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic crashed into one another after the Corolla crossed the yellow striped divide into the southbound lane of The post Four dead after head-on crash on Jolon Road identified appeared first on KION546.
JOLON, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Robbery Suspects Arrested After Police Scanner Listener Spots Their Vehicle

At about 11:31 pm Thursday night, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported robbery that had just occurred at Safeway, 3051 Countryside Drive, Turlock. An officer made contact with the victim at a location different from where the crime occurred, where he was standing by. The victim reported that as he walked out of Safeway, he was surrounded by four male subjects in the parking lot. One of them, later identified as Ethan Culwell-Helton, 19, of Turlock, lifted his t-shirt in a movement the victim believed was to indicate that he had a handgun concealed on him. Culwell-Helton demanded money from the victim and then struck him in the face with an open hand. The victim removed his wallet and another male, later identified as a 17-year old juvenile male of Turlock, took cash from the victim’s hand.
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mobile Home Park Fire Damages Multiple Units In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple units have burned in a fire at a Stockton mobile home park Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The Stockton Fire Department said reports of the fire first came in just before 3 p.m. from the 8600 block of West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, in the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park. Five units were damaged and three are uninhabitable, officials said. The other two suffered minor damage. There have been no reports of injuries, but the fire department said five people were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Morgan Road in Stanislaus County

Authorities in Stanislaus County reported a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash on West Main Street and Morgan Road on the morning of Thursday, June 9, 2022. A preliminary report released by the California Highway Patrol revealed that officials located the injured pedestrian at approximately 7:00 a.m. Sadly, officials declared the injured party deceased at the scene.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Michelle Mims Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on West Main Street [Turlock, CA]

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers located Mims around 7:00 a.m. on West Main Street, just east of Morgan Road. Unfortunately, despite life-saving efforts, 42-year-old Mims died at the scene due to the extent of their condition. Meanwhile, Turlock Officials are working to identify the hit-and-run driver who immediately...
TURLOCK, CA
ABC10

Man found dead in South Sacramento following hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead early Monday morning in South Sacramento. The man was found dead after being hit by a vehicle along Florin Road. The California Highway Patrol received a call just after midnight from a passerby who noticed what...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Involving Farm Tractor in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a major injury tractor crash involving a pedestrian on Keyes Road on the afternoon of Monday, June 13, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place shortly before 2:00 p.m. at East Keyes Road and Santa Fe Avenue in Stanislaus County. Details on...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Two Fires Intentionally Set at Same Apartment

At about 3:14 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial fire alarm at The Vista Apartments, 900 West Monte Vista Avenue, Turlock, on the second floor of the B building. As firefighters were responding, they received a call reporting that “there’s smoke everywhere”. The incident...
TURLOCK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injury Motorcycle Accident on Interstate 580 in Tracy Area

A major injury motorcycle crash occurred in Tracy on the morning of Friday, June 10, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have occurred in the area of Interstate 580 and Corral Hollow Road in Tracy at approximately 5:30 a.m. Details on the Major Injury Motorcycle Crash in Tracy. A...
TRACY, CA

