SAN ANTONIO — Family members say 66-year-old Claudine Martinez was a fiercely independent woman who loved her pets with passion. They say when her north side home on Rilla Vista caught fire early Monday morning, she tried to make it out, but firefighters found her body just inside a doorway. They believe she was able to save some of her pets, but she may have died while trying to rescue one of her cats.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO