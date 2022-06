Remember the Saharan dust that fell upon the Ark-La-Tex a couple of months ago? It's back and may make it a little rough for those with respiratory issues. The good news is our sunsets and sunrises should look fantastic for the next several days, the bad news is, it's because of the Saharan dust in our upper atmosphere settling here in East Texas and Southwest Arkansas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO