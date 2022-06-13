ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to watch for as Jets begin mandatory minicamp

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497zVT_0g9dsCFA00

The New York Jets’ long offseason drags on, but at least now there’s some movement. Starting on Tuesday, the Jets will head to the gridiron for mandatory minicamp practices.

Here are five things to watch for:

Zach Wilson steps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZJzO_0g9dsCFA00
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Clearly.

Jets coach Robert Saleh called Wilson “beefy,” but that’s not what we’re looking for. Does Wilson look like a quarterback that has improved since his rookie season? Everyone is on pins and needles waiting to find out this answer.

The Athletic said during OTAs in recent weeks that Wilson was a “faller” rather than a “riser” during those few practices media can watch. Perhaps at minicamp that can change.

What is Mekhi Becton's status?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBlM3_0g9dsCFA00
Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Becton will officially be at minicamp. He did not show up to voluntary OTAs so this will be the first time the Jets get a look at him in a long while.

There were reports on his weight increasing during his knee-injury rehab a year ago, plus his play prior to that wasn’t as good as it was during his rookie season.

If Becton falls off enough he might be kicked over to right tackle and George Fant would resume taking reps on the left side.

Backfield look

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3WY4_0g9dsCFA00
Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28)

Michael Carter was the Jets’ No. 1 rusher as a rookie in 2021. The team then went on to select Breece Hall in Round 2 of the draft.

Does New York give any insight into how that backfield split will look next season during minicamp?

Bounce-back Corey?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33wM5m_0g9dsCFA00
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) . (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Wide receiver Corey Davis having a bounce-back year might go a long ways for Wilson under center. It will for Davis himself as well.

Davis did not live up to the three-year deal he signed as a free agent in 2021. Time for him to do that.

During OTAs, Davis said he’s feeling better both physically and mentally heading into this summer.

Depth at playmaker spots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2cV6_0g9dsCFA00
New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37). (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

In adding pieces at receiver and cornerback this spring, the Jets have created some competition which will hopefully improve their roster from top-to-bottom.

At receiver, Garrett Wilson is a first-round rookie joining the likes of Davis and Elijah Moore near the top of the depth chart. But Braxton Berrios has the trust of Wilson and what about Denzel Mims? What will he bring to the table?

At corner, another high draft pick was Sauce Gardner, who joins free-agent signee DJ Reed as the likely starters defensively for New York. But the Jets still have guys like Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols and Michael Carter II that could factor into various packages as well.

These position battles will extend into the summer at training camp, but minicamp will give us an early look at least.

