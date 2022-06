BROOKLINE, Mass. – Brooks Koepka made headlines earlier this week when he was spotted using an old driver and golf ball. Koepka, a longtime equipment free agent, signed a deal with Cleveland/Srixon last November to play the company’s ball, driver, irons and wedges. But so far this week, Koepka has been practicing with the TaylorMade M5 driver that he used to win the 2019 PGA Championship and Titleist Pro V1x ball that he employed for all four of his major victories.

