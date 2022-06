Roddy Ricch was arrested in Queens for gun possession hours before he was scheduled to perform at Governor's Ball. However, the charges were dropped the next day. Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, and two other males were in a black 2020 Cadillac, when they were stopped by a checkpoint at the music festival's location, Citi Field, around 6:30 p.m on Saturday. This led the police to discover a loaded weapon under the passenger seat. According to the officials, it was a Canik 9mm handgun with nine bullets in it.

QUEENS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO