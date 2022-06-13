Accident Closes Northbound Lanes of Interstate 25 at Firestone
By Matt Sparx
UPDATE: Colorado State Patrol has issued an update of the accident. Currently, there are three confirmed fatalities in the multi-vehicle accident. One of the involved is a semi-truck. There are currently an unknown number of victims that have been transported with injuries. A second accident has been reported on...
According to the Office of Emergency Management that represents Colorado's San Juan County, a 23-year-old male was killed in an ATV rollover accident on June 12. On Sunday, an emergency call was received at about 4:06 PM, reporting a rollover accident on County Road 2 in the area of Animas Forks. Animas Forks is a popular ghost town destination, located about 12 miles from Silverton, that people will often access via ATVs and other off-road vehicles. On a system of roads known as the Alpine Loop, this is one of the most popular off-roading destinations in the state among tourists and locals, alike.
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two crashes on Interstate 25 left four people dead on Monday. One crash occurred at the Colorado Highway 52 exit near Fort Lupton.
Colorado State Patrol says three people died.
CSP says a second crash involved a semi-truck and a motorcyclist about 10 miles away.
The Colorado Department of Transportation alerted drivers at around 2:30 p.m., however the crashes happened at around 1:30 p.m.
Lanes are back open.
Further details about the crash have not been confirmed.
According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, an experienced rafter died following an incident on the Poudre River on June 14. Authorities were called to the scene, just east of The Mishawaka amphitheater in Bellvue, after a private, non-commercial raft overturned and one person could not be found. The missing adult male was eventually pulled from the water and given CPR while a medical response arrived. The subject was then flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where he was declared to be deceased.
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Tuesday afternoon at Glenwood Springs. I-70 was closed at mile marker 116 due to a series of small brush fires. Highway 6 is also closed between Devereux and Donegan. Glenwood Fire told CBS4 that the fire was contained...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Greenwood Village police saved a person who was in crisis on an overpass on Interstate 25 on Thursday afternoon. Both north and southbound lanes of I-25 were closed during the negotiations.
Officers rushed to help the person in distress just after noon on Thursday on the Yosemite Street overpass to I-25.
After about 70 minutes of negotiations, the person was taken into custody and to a hospital for observation.
Traffic began flowing along I-25 shortly after.
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people died along I-25 in Colorado on Monday following two crashes north of Denver. One of the crashes occurred near mile marker 253 at 1:31 p.m., the area is northwest of Firestone and east of Longmont. Colorado State Patrol is reporting at least three people were killed in that crash that forced the closure of Northbound I-25 for a period of time. An “unknown” number of people were taken to the hospital.
GILLETTE, Wyo.— A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the family of five Gillette residents who died in a multi-car collision in Colorado Monday afternoon. Gillette residents Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, and their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, were among those killed when the vehicle they were traveling in, a 2015 Ford Edge, was struck from behind by a 1999 Kenworth on Interstate 25 on June 13, a friend of the family confirmed on Tuesday.
Sheridan Parkway between 167th Avenue and Alcott Way will be closed for two days beginning Wednesday. Erie officials state in a news release that the closure is needed to complete construction work associated with a residential construction site east of Sheridan Boulevard just south of Colo. 7 in Broomfield. Traffic...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is delaying its registration renewal reminders for June and August. According to the state, the delay is due to the end of the fiscal year programming updates. If your vehicle registration is set to expire in July, you will not be reminded to renew
The post Colorado DMV delaying registration renewal reminders for June and August appeared first on KRDO.
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hot temperatures along the Front Range have created high waters and potentially dangerous conditions. Those conditions have shut down at least two creeks to tubing in Boulder and Jefferson counties.
With tubes around their waists, two young ladies looked forlorn on Tuesday. A red flag over Clear Creek meant that tubing was off-limits.
“We’re disappointed but it’s way better to be safe than sorry.”
It may have looked tame enough, but the chart shows only one danger level higher.
Nick Bowermaster, a Golden Park Ranger cautioned, “You can get in, think you are fine and next thing you...
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– With high temperatures and low moisture, Boulder County isn’t taking any chances. Stage One Fire Restrictions are in effect immediately for unincorporated areas of western Boulder County.
Stage One means that open campfires and open fires are not allowed on public lands. Neither are fireworks.
Additional Information from Boulder County:
The fire restrictions include any and all unincorporated areas of the county:
West of CO Highway 93 (CO-93), from its intersection with the southern boundary of Boulder County until, and including, its intersection with CO Highway 119 (CO-119);
West of Broadway Avenue in the City of Boulder, from its intersection with...
Gas prices have yet to reach California levels in Colorado, but drivers are nonetheless rethinking their habits. | Alex Millauer / Shutterstock. While high gas prices have historically shown just how stubborn drivers can be, there is usually some reduction of driving when gas prices spike. With many people emerging back into their normal day-to-day routines and making up for lost time with road trips and vacations after two long years of pandemic restrictions, the current high gas prices are less likely to produce outcomes in line with precedent.
You do not have to wait any longer for QuikTrip in Colorado as the location in Firestone is now open as of Thursday, June 16. The opening of the famous gas station chain off Highway 119 and Interstate 25 has also prompted cheap gas. Considering that Colorado's average gas prices...
On June 14, 2022, at approximately 3:00PM, The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Communications. Center received a report that a private raft overturned in the Poudre River just east of Mishawaka and. one of the rafters was unaccounted for. As personnel were responding, the Communications Center was. notified by the...
UPDATE: Search teams have located the body of a man who fell into an area of the Roaring Forks River in Colorado known as the Devil’s Punch Bowl, officials said. “At approx 10AM on Thursday, June 16th, search teams discovered the body of Steven Scott Midlarsky under the surface of the water in the Devil’s Punchbowl,” the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
Here's a case of a serious story with a potentially really stupid cause. Parents... take note. Do you know what your kids are watching and participating in on the TikTok app?. Reddit user u/MoldyFruitz reports that she and her partner had driven south on Shields St. as it turned to Taft Ave. this past weekend, roughly 40 MPH with the windows down. As they passed just to the south of 43rd Street, entering the City of Loveland, she was hit in the face through the open window with what she thought was a rock of some sort.
A woman was found dead in a car in Loveland. Police were called to a parking lot on the 2300 block of West Eisenhower Boulevard Sunday night. There, officers found a 50-year-old woman unresponsive, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police don’t suspect her death was suspicious but are still investigating. The coroner will determine her exact cause of death. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/. Police investigate woman found dead in vehicle in Loveland.
Have you noticed these new cameras attached to the traffic lights in Loveland? Maybe you've seen them in the Downtown area. What are they doing?. I recently wrote and article, "7 Beefs Loveland Has with Fort Collins;" one of those beefs is the red light cameras that they have at some of the traffic lights. Now, I just noticed these cameras in Downtown Loveland and wondered if that particular beef would have to removed from my list, if Loveland had them, too.
(CBS4) – Police in Wheat Ridge are asking for help looking for a man who is described as a person of interest and possibly a suspect in an arson at Anderson Park.
Authorities released photos showing the person in the area of the park near 44th Avenue on Monday night.
The fire started on Monday night in a pile of winter storm debris that the city collected from the community.
Firefighters responded quickly to the fire scene and said if they hadn’t been there so soon the fire could easily have spread.
Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Eversole at keversole@ci.wheatridge.co.us.
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s something missing from the entrance to Casa Bonita in Lakewood. Copter4 flew over the iconic Colorado landmark and the fountain is not there.
It’s part of the renovation efforts. The City of Lakewood said it is waiting to see new plans for a new fountain structure.
The revamp was executed by new owners and Comedy Central’s “South Park” creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone after they purchased the property last year.
Since November 2021, several dozen employees have been paid to serve the community in the Denver metro area full-time. We Don’t Waste is one of five local charities where Casa Bonita chefs, servers and divers are now working full time. The other organizations include Habitat ReStores, the Action Center, Project Angel Heart and SAME Café.
