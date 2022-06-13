ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Pathogen Reveal Trailer

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pathogen expansion brings all new environments, maps, weapons, and more...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Hot Drop: Apex Legends Needs More Characters Who Are Bad At Killing

Hot Drop is GameSpot's weekly Apex Legends column, in which Jordan Ramée takes a closer look at Respawn's battle royale to provide additional insight into the game's evolution, as well as dive deeper into its episodic storytelling and characters. I really like Apex Legends' newest playable character, Newcastle. I...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Gets A Gruesome Red-Band Trailer Ahead Of Game Pass Launch

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is being turned into a game. That much we already knew. But what we didn't know until today were things like what it would look like or how much it would pull from the various movies it's based on. Though you may have caught the game's new trailer on the virtual stage on the second day of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase today, this extended red-band edition of the trailer gives us a better look at how the game may strive for authenticity with regard to its source material--and yeah, by that we mean it's going to be gory.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Jurassic League #2

Bizzarosaur has invaded Supersaur’s home village, and now the super-powered sauropod must defend his home and the humans who have raised him since his arrival on Earth. But will he be strong enough to defeat this strange foe, or will he need the help of Wonderdon and Batsaur, who are both converging on his location?
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aliens#Fireteam#Pathogen#Hives#Video Game#Afe
Gamespot

Bloodline: Heroes Of Lithas Is A Card-Based RPG All About Lineage

In Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas, players establish a legacy in a fantasy world where your progeny inherit the abilities that came before them. The player's goal in the game is to become the leader of the City of Light, the High Guardian, in the world of Lithas. This is done by expanding your influence over various parts of the city with the help of your children and your champions' children.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

3 Xbox Games Are Free To Play This Weekend

Microsoft is kicking off another Free Play Days today, letting you check out Assassin’s Creed Origins, Dead Island Definitive Edition, and I Am Fish for free from now until June 19. To play the titles, you’ll need to either be an Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate member.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Why Overwatch 2's PvE Talent System Is Staying Out Of PvP

With Overwatch 2's PvE and PvP modes decoupled, a major part of what seemingly justifies the "2" in the game's name--the PvE mode--will not be available when the game launches in October. But even once PvE does arrive, one of its big components, the talent system, won't make its way into the core PvP side of the game, though it could eventually show up in some kind of special mode.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Nintendo Switch RPGs To Play In 2022

The Nintendo Switch has an amazing library, but the hybrid console’s massive catalog of RPGs is truly staggering. There are loot-packed dungeon crawlers, JRPGs with turn-based battles and epic stories, expansive open-world games where you can create your own unique character, and everything in between. So, to help you find your next RPG, we put together this list of the 40 best Switch RPGs (in alphabetical order).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

X-Men: Red #3 - Loss

TARN THE UNCARING waged war and torture on Arakko for centuries. He's the most hated being on Mars…and he sits on their ruling council. ABIGAIL BRAND has a plan to remedy that — and reap the rewards. So does ROBERTO DA COSTA. But only one of them can win…and Tarn's going to make at least one mutant pay the price for it!
COMICS
Gamespot

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Casey Jones Gameplay

Check out the first 11 minutes of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, where we fight the Foot Clan and take on Rocksteady and Bebop. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are no strangers to being put into great arcade beat 'em ups and the latest one from DotEmu is no exception. This time not only are Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Rafael all coming back but they brought some friends with them as well! Aside from the turtles players can finally play as their wise teacher and father figure Master Splinter, their best friend and occasional pizza supplier April O'Niel, and also fan favorite Casey Jones who brings his all of his favorite, even iconic sports equipment along with him to keep back any villains who are unfortunate enough to find themselves on the business end of his hockey stick. All of these characters return with classing moves and throws and even have some new ones to make sure the beat downs stay fresh.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dead by Daylight | Twisted Masquerade Event Trailer

Celebrate Dead by Daylight’s 6th Anniversary with the Twisted Masquerade, featuring new offerings, event-themed hooks and generators, and lavish cosmetic rewards to earn. Seek your invitation and experience a celebration for the ages – provided you live to remember it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Company Of Heroes 3 Video Details New Ways To Blow Up Everything On The Map

Relic Entertainment released the latest developer diary video for its upcoming real-time strategy game Company of Heroes 3, this time focusing on the game's new destruction mechanics. While destructible environments have always been a hallmark of the Company of Heroes franchise, the system has been completely overhauled for this new...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION Announcement Trailer

This new version enhances the graphics to HD and updates all of the 3D models in the game. Full voiceovers and new music arrangements present this epic tale of strife and heroism, presenting FINAL FANTASY VII in a brand-new light. Enjoy a more beautiful and accessible CRISIS CORE, going way beyond just a simple HD remaster.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Lollipop Chainsaw Is Apparently Returning

Lollipop Chainsaw is coming back, and this time it's going to be handled by Dragami Games. CEO Yoshimi Yasuda announced this on Twitter. Yoshida simply says, "Lollipop Chainsaw is back by Dragami Games. Please look forward to it." What he means by this is unclear. It could potentially be a remaster on newer consoles, or it could be a sequel to the first game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE for PC | STEAM Trailer

June 17, 2022 on STEAM with full Steam Deck compatibility. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE is a visually enhanced edition of the critically acclaimed and award winning game, featuring a brand-new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character, and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy