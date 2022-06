After introducing the world to his fursona earlier this year at a Brooklyn Steel show, Car Seat Headrest's Will Toledo is opening up about being a furry. In a new interview with Brooklyn Magazine, the indie band frontman talked about his decision to wear a fursuit of his furry alter-ego, Mortis Jackrabbit, explaining to the publication, “I wanted more furries in the crowd." As Toledo tells it, “It was very impromptu. My friend tried finding someone else to wear the suit but he couldn’t find anybody. So at the last minute, I asked him to bring it and I wore as much of it as I could.”

