You’re not alone if you’re experiencing a serious case of wanderlust as we roll into 2 ½ years of the pandemic. Seven in 10 Americans report that they plan to take off on a vacation in the next 12 months, according to a NerdWallet survey conducted online by The Harris Poll. While you might not be able to book a stay at one of the 50 most expensive homes in America, you can stay at something far more unique than a typical hotel. We’re still catching our breath over these 28 brand-new luxury hotels, and are also huge fans of the vacation rental concept when we have a larger crowd and are in the mood for something more off-script.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO