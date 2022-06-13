Second hand shopping

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 54% of cases and 32% of deaths from June 2 to June 8. Vaccination...
EMMETT, Idaho (WVUE) - A Louisiana man is still missing after falling out of his raft on the Payette River in Idaho on Saturday, according to the Gem County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department has been out searching for 21-year-old Everette Jackson, of Raceland, for days. His family, who...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Numerous reports of bank account fraud are circulating throughout Southwest Louisiana. 7 News has heard many complaints from people who say their checking accounts may have been involved in a data breach. One area bank even said they had dozens of people closing accounts and creating new ones.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A bill co-written by Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy is now in effect. It protects patients with most insurance plans from surprise costs associated with out-of-network providers. Now medical providers must let patients know what the services cost ahead of time, so they do not deal with...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A man in Oregon gave his wife the gift of a miracle on their 36th wedding anniversary – he donated a kidney. Maureen Stipan has type 1 diabetes that affected her kidneys. Eventually, she was diagnosed with stage four kidney disease. Her husband,...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The special redistricting session got underway on June 15 in Louisiana, but it’s still unclear if lawmakers will draw a new congressional map with a second minority district. “The maps we passed after all the hard work are fair and constitutional,” Republican House Speaker Clay...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – Actor David Koechner was arrested in Ohio earlier this month on his way to a Comic Con event. He’s accused of driving while impaired, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Koechner is known for his role as sportscaster Champ Kind in...
MIAMI (CNN) - In an amazing feat of academic excellence, a Florida teen has been accepted into all eight Ivy League schools, plus seven other universities. Last fall, Ashley Adirika applied to every Ivy League university. On Ivy Day, the day when the prestigious schools announce their first-year admission, she...
