Dana Point, CA

Back by popular demand, Ohana Festival Encore Weekend

By Article Contributed by Pearl Jam
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack by popular demand, Ohana Festival Encore Weekend will take place Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th at Doheny Beach State...

Watkins Family Hour Reflects On Twenty Years Of Community, Concerts, And Creation With New Album Vol. II

It’s been just over twenty years since powerhouse musical siblings Sara and Sean Watkins began their Watkins Family Hour shows at L.A.’s beloved Largo nightclub. Two decades, two studio albums, and hundreds of performances later, the two are taking stock of the ever-evolving community of musicians and music lovers the project helped build. As part of that reflection, Watkins Family Hour is releasing its third studio album, Vol. II. The collection features a number of longtime friends of the show—Fiona Apple, Jon Brion, Jackson Browne, Madison Cunningham, Lucius, Gaby Moreno, Benmont Tench, and Willie Watson, to name a few—joining Sean and Sara across eleven tracks that encapsulate where Watkins Family Hour started, how the project grew, and where it could be headed in the future.
LOS ANGELES, CA

