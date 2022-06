HARRISBURG, Pa. — The warm and humid weather will stick around through the end of the work week with a few isolated storms possible today, but most places will stay dry. Tomorrow will bring the threat of more widespread storms that will likely come in two waves. An initial burst of showers and thunderstorms during the morning, then a break midday before a secondary line during the late afternoon and evening. The second round of storms will likely be the more intense of the two, and damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours will be our biggest threat, therefore Thursday is a CBS 21 Weather Watch Day.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO